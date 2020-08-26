ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, August 25, 2020

More
A new generation of Republicans; Sen. Scott: Trump's accomplishments for Blacks ‘outpaces anything… in my lifetime’; The 'law and order' president?
54:09 | 08/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, August 25, 2020

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"54:09","description":"A new generation of Republicans; Sen. Scott: Trump's accomplishments for Blacks ‘outpaces anything… in my lifetime’; The 'law and order' president?","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72605048","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, August 25, 2020","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-tuesday-august-25-2020-72605048"}