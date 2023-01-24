ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Classified documents found in the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence; investigations into three mass shootings in three days in California; protecting sex trafficking victims on trial.

January 24, 2023

