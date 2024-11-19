ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, November 19th, 2024

Trump defends embattled Cabinet picks; a look at who RFK Jr. is and what his nomination to head HHS could mean; and comedian Jim Gaffigan on his new stand-up special.

November 19, 2024

