ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci: CDC changes ‘not done because of any statement by any CEO’; By the Numbers: Why the unvaccinated aren’t taking the shot

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live