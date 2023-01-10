ABC News Live: Rescue efforts underway following devastating flooding in California

Plus, the Justice Department has launched a review after classified documents were found at President Joe Biden’s former office, and the reactions to Prince Harry’s explosive new memoir.

January 10, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live