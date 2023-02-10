ABC News Live: Rescuers in Turkey and Syria working tirelessly to find survivors

Plus, a U.S. official says the undercarriage of the Chinese balloon has been found largely intact and the Super Bowl will make history when two Black starting quarterbacks face off for the first time.

February 10, 2023

