Good morning I'm Diane Macedo thanks for streaming with us in today's update at least ten people are dead after shooting street. In Boulder, Colorado employees and customers ran for their lives when a gunman opened fire at a supermarket. Police apparently took an injured man into custody she appears to be in handcuffs says she's rushed away in an ambulance. We hear from one of the survivors who escaped the gunfire. As the FBI joins the investigation our team is in boulder this morning. Also ahead an exclusive first look at video from inside and I'm overwhelmed processing center at the border pact with unaccompanied migrant children's. The video shows a children huddling together sleeping on floors. We'll also show you are Syria Vegas saw on patrol with authorities overnight. And hear what some children as young as nine years old told her some of them traveling alone flocking for more than a month. A father and two sons are recovering this morning after their ski lift chair fell fifteen feet to the ground at a popular resort. Q is the man on the list behind them is saying about the crash and the latest on the investigation. We begin with the senate nation's second mass shooting in just one week. Veteran police officer and father of seven Eric Talley is one of the victims he was the first on the scene after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. Getting their just minutes after the nine and one call. Now the FBI is joining that investigation are Matt Gutman is in boulder with the latest. Yeah. She should first. We'll this morning gunfire. And terror supermarket and another Colorado community reeling after a deadly mass shooting. Shoot from people say ten people were killed including a boulder police officer the only person wounded. The shooter. At 2:46 PM on Monday a man armed with a rifle opening fire at the supermarket parking lot. Continuing to get the shooting spree in sign. Out of your data but the W. Police responding within minutes officer Eric telling the first law enforcement at the scene. But they have an active you got. The white male little wavy dark haired bearded black best shortly. Instantly be upscale market turned into hell skate and small to gunpowder so there were pretty close some shoppers and employees diving for cover. Others how Waring and storage room. We're Mexican trucks and station the next this chickens and in the sprints to safety guiding decisions. I was. Maybe about five feet back in denial what I heard the first shots do you really know what they were when you heard the shots I mean they came very quickly as the third shot I knew it was gunfire the soul. The woman you know short of the myself running towards me with a terrified look on her face. By 3 PM a massive law enforcement presence was building boulder police joined by the FBI and ATM. Without that quick response. We don't know. If there would have been more loss of life. Officers with long guns in swat teams we seem to take positions some stacking up outside the entrance and others that debate in that crane to the roof. Officers seen taking this short this man into custody his leg smothered the bloody she's loaded onto the stretcher seemingly in handcuffs. Rushed away in an ambulance this is a tragedy and a nightmare from Boulder County. Hours later somber city officials revealing the final death to all we know. Ten fatalities every one the gunman shot died including slain officer of 51 year old Eric Talley. Police vehicles holding the procession overnight escorting officer Eric town Lee's body from the scene. And day and the police chief says they obviously. Have the suspect in custody there's no known motive at this point but they else is saying it'll take at least five days to complete the investigation. You can see behind me there's so processing the scene the shopping center are still lock down. Behind me some of those cars actually belong to the shoppers who couldn't go back and get them yesterday because of the lockdown. Now the prosecutors. Also spoke yesterday and they say they are going to bring the full weight of the law. With the assistance of the FBI to try to bring justice. To the victims' families. Diane I'm not got men and Boulder, Colorado thanks for that. An earlier on Good Morning America Amy robots spoke to witness Sarah moon's shadow who says she was actor supermarket with her son when the shooting started. Now at one point that gunmen fired shots at Sarah moon's shadow and Sarah is joining us now. To walk us through what happened sir thank you for being with us I know you were with your son and we're very thankful. That both of you are physically okay this morning but tell us how you're doing mentally and emotionally. There. Paintings that. We're still kind of in shock. Day it even happens. There really wasn't any sort of indication. You know there whenever we had come in says. That there was any kind of problem and we're no we're just we're supposed to be in a now and we just kinda we were stalling a little bit. Looking around it ends. At first I was kind of vague kicking myself you know feeling like if we had left a little bit sooner maybe we could avoided things. But then I realized then we probably could have been in a lot bigger trouble had we left it anytime sooner because. When we had gotten out of the stored there were people laying in the street and I I tried to run forum and my son pulled me back into said that the we had to get away he and none. So I just tried to focus on my son. I would mostly focused on like just making sure they he stayed it's close to me as possible and that. Then he didn't stand up too far because I just didn't. Why him to be too tall and they've become like a moving target because. We couldn't tell exactly where the shooter was that we knew that you is getting closer to us. They're pretty aware lake street immediately day day it was to have led a large red fire and that he was using. And I just started no focusing as much as I could IN. Does this sound in the direction that he was moving and it how many seconds in between firing and then. If I could hear him racking his day his firearm in between shots so that I could. Try to gauge what kind of platform he was using so I knew that way what we were dealing with thin but there was too much noise in. So I just looked at my son and I told him in between shots live by the Ford Shia I started counting. And I told him that we have three seconds. Stay low until look can just move fast and not just. He almost hesitated and I just told them we don't have another option to where we don't have anymore. Any other chance it to get out of here so he. God to his hands and feet and stated that low and just kinda ran like we. He just kind of liked that ran and called on his hands and feet so that he wouldn't be seen and I've read briefly glanced sits in my right two aides his make sure that we had a clearing. And. I I don't know exactly who I could see because it was a so fast I just. Stay focused on my son and I'm trying to get away and yes Jerry your your survival instincts your mom instincts kicked in at one point you say. Added you when you were running out at what point did you realize the junior son were safe. I think it's a point whenever ice I'm up. I'm pretty sure is officer tally that was coming down the street and I tried to jump out. From where we word now crouching down behind that a stone. And I tried to flag him down and my son was really scared he said no please don't go. And so I high backed up for kids to stay with him. And that was when he pulled up to the person that was laying in the road and then we started hearing more firing. It sounded like somebody with outside of the story I wasn't quite sure just seem like they'd dig gunshots ringing louder. So we just started running for their back. We went to bid like the side of the building if you feel way and then at some point another officer came running. I'm not sure from where exactly based came raining in our direction telling us to move. And show how. I'm pretty familiar with the neighborhood. And so I just that I started showing mesa and where to go convict hunted starts turning into a little bit of amazing in censure of this particular neighborhood in so. We kinda wanders through a few buildings and stuff and then. There are some people day. Close to come sit on their porch in. I think at that point reality was just really starting today kick in and so I just really started freaking now and. It's it's it's an unimaginable thing to have to live through. And to try and processed but Sarah that we are so happy and thankful that you are okay. Please give your best your son as well and really appreciate you walking us through. What happened we wish the best for you in your recovery because you will have to recover from something. That traumatic thank you. Our thanks Jamie for that injure you went to Sarah for sharing her story. That's sadly this mass shooting is just the latest in a rising trend of gun violence the not for profit. Violence gun violence archive reports there have been more than 100. Mass shooting so far this year Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has the latest from Washington on that pier good morning. Diane good morning given the scale of the carnage president Biden in the attorney general brief last night. In the FBI's assisting local police to help boost the sound was the suspect's background and motive. Don't need to quickly determine exactly what this is but I can tell you concern among law enforcement about mass shootings is mounting. According to the gun violence archive in the last three years the number of mass shootings to find this and is there were four or more victims or wounded or killed. Has nearly doubled surging from 337. And 2018. To 611 last year. And we've already had 103 mass shooting so far this year. The trend of gun typically alone showing up at places we all know and love is worsening. Seemingly nowhere safe from elementary schools to high schools to movie theaters to Wal-Mart. And now grocery stores of courses on the heels of that mass shooting in Atlanta just last week the Biden administration will be under intense pressure to address the spike. In chronic gun violence Diane. I'm here Thomas Forrest thanks for that. And are getting an exclusive look inside two of the facilities were unaccompanied minors are being held after crossing the border into the United States. The Biden administration is not letting journalists into those facilities they say due to Kobe concerns. But they have released video from facilities and El Paso and Donna Texas were unaccompanied children and other migrants are awaiting transfer to other federal agencies. Chief White House correspondents to Syria Vega is on the border with the latest. Inside this tent facility on the southern border so many children they are sleeping on floors side by side huddled under foil blank it's. The Biden administration refusing to allow journalists in to see for themselves sources providing this first look. This video shot by Customs and Border Protection last week obtained exclusively by ABC news. Only 250 people are supposed to be held here instead there are close to 4000. Some families' mostly unaccompanied minors traveling alone from teenage employees to infants. Here toddlers and a playpen being watched by a caretaker. The kids made the treacherous journey all the way from Central America hoping to claim asylum. Inside they get medical checks they line up one by one for food this video showing girls at a center in El Paso exercising outside. But this is no place for children crammed into pot's one pot housing more than 400 bullies. The White House says they're working as quickly as possible to move these kids into shelters and homes calling in FEMA for help. But under fire from critics who say they didn't do enough to plan for the surge after overturning many of Trump's hardline immigration policies. The administration still refuses to call the situation a crisis well children. Presenting at our border who are fleeing violence are fleeing prosecution. Who are fleeing terrible situations. Is not a crisis at the border. We're with authorities on patrol and the children just keep coming. The Stanley telling me they've been traveling for more than a month while walking most of the way benefit. No he tells me he's not tired he says he's ready to keep walking did I mean I don't know. And just up the road and even larger group. In need these two boys nine in ten years old both traveling alone walking for more than a month. The group is taken them in promising to keep them safe. The boys show me phone numbers of Stanley members in the US they soon hope to find one written on the hats with of his grandfather's car. The other written inside his pocket and French parents have been in yellow. I ask are you steered yes they tell me very. The skaters. Here now they're also really hungry they tell me after we met them the Border Patrol took them into custody they were then brought to a facility like this one. The EC here behind me but because the overcrowding and as the number of kids the sheer magnitude of kids that are in these places. Kids are being held here way past. The amount of time that they're legally allowed to theirs was to be here for just three days many are staying up to ten days after replaced like this they then get moved. To a more child friendly facility like a Foster care shelter system. As the government then tries to reunite them with their family members of course using those phone numbers like the ones you saw. They're on those little boys that has a long processor can take up to a month for the government to verify. Those relationships are Diane this is a really complicated process is poised to have a long way to go. And I know you can agree with me I will never forget the faces of those little boys that we met overnight have here harbor. Breaking to hear that they've already been there at such a young age Cecilia Vega at the border thanks for that. And here's what we're watching today in Washington at 3:15 PM eastern House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and senate majority leader Chuck Schumer. We'll march 11 anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. During a virtual event at 4:10 PM eastern president Biden looks for the James cancer hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Followed by remarks in the American rescue plan at 4:50 PM eastern. At 5:45 PM eastern vice president Harris we'll ceremony analysts wary and former Boston mayor and newly confirmed secretary of labor party walks. Experts are raising new concerns this morning that the Oxford ash that Mattox track Oxford AstraZeneca rather may have included outdated information. In describing its vaccine trial results when we come back here with doctor Faust she is saying about what this could mean. For the vaccine is possible efficacy. Welcome back at least one person has died in a firefighter is unaccounted for after a large fire broke out at a nursing home in Spring Valley New York. The fire started shortly after 1 AM trapping several people and causing part of the building to collapse. Displaced residents were taken to nearby facilities. No word yet on what caused the fire. And the CDC is issuing a new warning against easing Coleman restrictions too soon. More than 82 million Americans have received at least one dose of a coal would vaccine. But more questions or else are emerging over a possible fourth vaccine. Now the CDC says it's still too soon to travel as spring break crowds grow Victor of Kendall has the latest from Miami Beach one of the nation's new virus hot spot. This morning health officials are concerned about yet another surge in cases after scenes like this emerge for Miami Beach. Large crowds mostly from out of town partying in the entertainment district which UMass since Sunday. The head of the CDC saying we are writing critical point in the pandemic. We're so close to vaccinated so many more people. Now is last time. And it can she relaxation and prevention measures lucky and are still high. And asked me how well he will send. State leaders taking swift action. In New Jersey the governor pressing pause on the roll back announcement he gave just four days ago. My guess is we won't be voting up further capacity for some. Some time now because of this because wouldn't. Caseload other states pressing forward in the race to back sitting. New York and Florida are lowering the vaccine eligibility age to fifty. 24 states making the vaccine available to residents sixteen and older in the weeks leading up to the president's may first deadline. But no questions about that fourth possible vaccine from AstraZeneca. Overnight the National Institutes of Health releasing a statement saying they are concerned AstraZeneca. May have included outdated information from that trial. Which may have provided in incomplete view of the efficacy data AstraZeneca reported a third two dose vaccine. Was 79% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in 100% effective at preventing severe disease in hospitalization. Several European countries stopped usage of the ash is an act of vaccine two reports of blood clots in a small number of patients. But no serious side effects were reported in the US trials the company is expected to apply for emergency use authorization in the coming weeks. The director of the CDC urging Americans to hold off on trouble for just a little bit longer saying that the end is in sight if people can just all the rules but for weeks now here in Miami Beach. We've watched these large crowds to be exact opposite. Diane. And I Victor of komando in Miami thank you. An earlier today doctor and he's out she spoke to Good Morning America about the National Institutes of Health. Concerns that AstraZeneca announcement about its vaccine trial may have included outdated information let's listen. It will want to start with that do report we just heard this morning. That major concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information. In its trial results how did that happen and what could this mean about its possible effectiveness. What would happen Robin is that the data. There are analyzed from any given trial goes through what's called indeed here in safety monitoring board which is an independent group of people. Who are experienced and who look at the data. When the data from the easy trial that was conducted predominately in the United States was analyze. By the DSM beat together with the company. What happens is that the company put out of Chris release. Giving a date here and making some conclusions. About the efficacy. And the gators safety monitoring board when they saw that Chris released they got concerned. And wrote a rather harsh note. To them and with a copy to me. Saying that in fact they felt that the date that was in the press release where someone outdated. It might in fact be misleading bits and wanted them to straighten it out on the basis of that. We put out the release that you just showed the hand that essentially told the company they did they get back with the DS MB. And make sure the correct data get put into a Chris relates. I can't tell you it doesn't help people are already hesitant when it comes to vaccination NN and this one in particular given what we've seen in Europe with pastor of it. Zeneca that vaccine being suspended for a time so. How do you address those concerns especially. If this becomes abuse here in the US. You know wrong but it really is unfortunate that this happened you know this is really what you call an unforced error caused the fact is. This is very likely a very good vaccine. This kind of thing does is you say do nothing but really cast some doubt. About the vaccines and maybe contributes an S&C it was not necessary. If you look at the data really are quite good good. When they put it into the press release it wasn't completely accurate so we have to keep. Essentially trying as hard as we can to get people to understand. That there are safeguards in place and I think that Gator and safety monitoring Boyd. Picking up this discrepancy. Was an example of the safeguarded at the end of the day Robyn all of this is gonna be decided by the FDA it will independently. Go over every bit of dated themselves. Homes and not rely on any interpretation from anyone including the company so that's one thing that the American public. Should realize and troubling the global public also. There are FDA independently goes over the edge data so that something you don't need to be worried about. To number one concern that you're hearing from folks when it comes had. Vaccinations overall. And how do you I dressed those concerns. Well you're Robert and one of the things that people are concerned about that I think we can get around my essentially taken the time to explain to them. That the vaccine was developed in really record time who was really quite quick in defense this. We've never had a vaccine go from the discovery. Of the pathogens in this case that corona virus so I think when people understand that. That this is the result of a lot of the science over many many years. In a very very extensive clinical trial process. So this is really been done really quite well we just gotta make sure that people understand and act. And the medical technology that we've seen. In recent years. My thanks to Robin Roberts for that interview room. And a father and his two children are recovering this morning after their chair broke off a ski lift at camelback resort in Pennsylvania. The chair fell fifteen feet to the ground now investigators are trying to figure out how this happened Stephanie Ramos is at camel back with the latest. Respond hurt I don't want to fall to molest prepaid. It is symbolic area. This morning a father and his two children are recovering after falling from a ski lift a camelback ski resorts. In Pennsylvania on Sunday the chair plummeting fifteen feet to the ground to listen hard shot. Should worry and Douglas MacKey was at the resort scheme with his son when he let the father and two kids. Go ahead of him on the list and map he's seen it all happened he usually shops Gregg she. And oh. Or. Since they were. All. 08. She had a kids. And he was. It went down those huge tree. It was from dad. Who were Sydney. We know what to do. He does nothing. Street center ski patrol rushing to help the dad and his two voice as he controllers who told me he pulled common law only. Com leash virtually even tersely the National Ski Areas Association says a chair falling off the cable is a rare but it has happened before camelback resort issuing a statement saying we are devastated by the weekend's events on the sold a moment in our hearts go out to the family involved. We think you for your patience as we continue to conduct a thorough investigation. In the meantime the seldom live to remains closed. We don't know what's operator error invalid you can properly maintained over the years earth was flat I think it's almost as you carry that might cause probably don't know it was a problem with. The motor drives themselves seditious. A lot of unanswered questions. It and Diane there is still no word on the condition of that father and his two kids. But the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and industries say they are aware of the incident and they're working with the resort. On an investigation. Diane named Stephanie Ramos from cal back thank you. And a new study is revealing how much await Americans have gained during the pandemic when we come back. How to get your diet back on track. Welcome back another preview of tonight's edition of soul of the nation hosted by Taraji. It look at how black people have called on their strength to find joy during difficult times here's out press. He can't talk about the resiliency of the black community without talking about the magic of black jewelry. Ability to find. Part soothing laughter and inspiration is despite the suffering black artists have had a history of creating that joy for their community and the rest of the country to. From Dick Gregory to Dave Chappelle who came up with socially distance shows on farms and Ohio. To keep his unique style of jokes rolling it safely during the pandemic so is your friend Diana Diaz only tell. She can be quiet car at home. So you're it's. Musicians have also been experts him bringing to join Aretha Franklin Nina Simone Marvin Gaye to name a few. And modern music masters like DJD nice are also innovating. When he came out with club quarantine. People in here Robin with a right now. Absolutely insane DJ who lives there for hours to help those stuck at home makes the best of it was about. Music that uplifting you spirit. At the end of the day. The music that resonated with people whose music that touch their souls. In fact I'm black joy is about constant innovation and finding and creating those moments that not only help you laugh. But also help you cope. It's what comedian Michael yo who survived it difficult battle with Kobe did says is his mission in life. How does a funny man find funny things with so much bad seems to be happening out there well that's our job what you apple your joy. My dad. In mom made me laugh all the time and then they give a real perspective on life. My dad you know having to go through. Segregation still got a Ph.D. and regular physics but I've never heard him say anything negative about anybody or any race. And then we'll have much more my conversation Michael you know coming up later tonight you know he was in the hospital for more than a week and at one point doctors told. Him they weren't sure if he was going to make yet but thankfully he's back full strength now he says he's ready to make people laugh and helped spread that joy Diane. Incredible that he still found his humor after all of that I expressed thanks for that. And be sure to watch all of the nation tonight 10:9 central on ABC and on Hulu the following day. And a few more things to know before you go many of us joked about putting on the quarantine fifteen full now a new study is putting real numbers behind pandemic weight gain. A small study from the University of California San Francisco showed participants gained an average of one and a half pounds every month during lockdown orders. Actor Ashton recommends finding a routine when it comes to those sleep and activity. To try to help get yourself back on track. But this next story might make that a little harder. Pasta lovers have a new kind of noodle to enjoy. The casket jelly is a sure to Wear the ruffles on it than its creators say that it took three years to develop. And more importantly that it's the perfect pasta for capturing sauce. You can order casket tele online but you'll have to be patient there is already a waiting list. And today is national copy today people are celebrating all over the country the Pensacola international airport is even holding a pops in flames adoption event. From 11 AM to 3 PM today the airport will host local animal shelters. Anyone looking to adopt this stuff behind the airport is known for its pet friendly travel policies. Including their pup patrol program that helps relax anxious flyers. With some pop to greet them before or after their flight love that happy national Bobby de everyone. And that doesn't finish ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day. With the latest news context and analysis also programming note for you we are expecting a press conference with the latest details on the boulder shooting later this morning. We'll bring you that live. As it happens.

