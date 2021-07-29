-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Simone Biles withdraws from another Olympic event
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: CDC urges masks indoors even for vaccinated Americans
-
Now Playing: 3 dead, including suspect, after Mt. Lebanon shooting
-
Now Playing: Colleges pledging to wipe out student debts spark a larger debate in Washington
-
Now Playing: Pfizer data show vaccine efficacy wanes after 6 months
-
Now Playing: Sunisa Lee extends US gymnastics streak with all-around gold medal
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Seventh US athlete tests positive for COVID at Tokyo Olympics
-
Now Playing: 1-year-old is all of us attempting a gymnastics routine after watching the Olympics
-
Now Playing: Melinda Gates and other female philanthropists take on Equality Can’t Wait challenge
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals skin care bonanza: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Popular NY beach spots close after shark sighting
-
Now Playing: Mysterious man spotted flying jetpack near Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: ‘Better Call Saul’ star Bob Odenkirk collapses while filming
-
Now Playing: Family of Texas firefighter found dead at Cancun resort speaks out
-
Now Playing: 8.2 earthquake strikes Alaska
-
Now Playing: Senate votes to start debate on $1.1 trillion infrastructure deal
-
Now Playing: Biden to announce vaccine mandate for federal workers
-
Now Playing: Rising stars to watch at NBA draft
-
Now Playing: US averaging 57,000 new COVID-19 cases per day due to delta variant