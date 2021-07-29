ABC News Update: Pfizer data show vaccine booster shots may become necessary

More
Plus, Sunisa Lee wins gymnastics all-around gold and HBCUs pay off debts for more than 50,000 students.
29:26 | 07/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Update: Pfizer data show vaccine booster shots may become necessary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"29:26","description":"Plus, Sunisa Lee wins gymnastics all-around gold and HBCUs pay off debts for more than 50,000 students.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79146930","title":"ABC News Update: Pfizer data show vaccine booster shots may become necessary","url":"/US/video/abc-news-update-pfizer-data-show-vaccine-booster-79146930"}