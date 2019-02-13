Transcript for Acting EPA Administrator says PFAS contamination 'very important threat'

How dangerous is the situation right now in your view with these chemicals. Where we we do consider to be very important threat and that's where removing quickly on this. So that the CDC your report was just came out said that key facts. Is associated with pregnancy induced hypertension liver damage thyroid disease. Decreased fertility increased risk of as not testicular kidney cancer. That's pretty serious. It is yours and that's why removing four with this action plan and this is really groundbreaking action plan by the agency we've we've done eight enforcement actions along. Under existing authorities are removing Ford to to create new authorities are safe drinking water act. Removing Fortis said new regulations also caught an NCL. Excellent containment level you know we we know where the chemicals are manufactured in Reno a lot of the areas where they are actually used or were born into those communities to see. Whether or not the water in those communities are contaminated. But this is egg again this is we haven't slowed down we've actually speeded up the process.

