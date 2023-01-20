Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ film faces roadblocks following criminal charges

LA Times reporter Meg James explains how the New Mexico DA is seeking justice for Halyna Hutchins, and how it complicates efforts to resume production of the Alec Baldwin film “Rust.”

January 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live