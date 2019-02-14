Transcript for Amazon pulls out of New York headquarters plan

Amazon making other dramatic about face would plans. The bill headquarters for Amazon in Long Island City good afternoon I'm David Navarro. And surely Allah Kelly want to get right to that breaking news Amazon has just canceled its plans to build a second headquarters. In Long Island City. This is a big deal a company have planned to build a giant complex on the waterfront and queens. Amazon was getting nearly three billion dollars in state and city incentives. But that deal had run a tip fierce competition from local residents as well as city and state lawmakers. Amazon would have brought more than 25000. Jobs. To the New York City area the company released a statement that said in part quote after much thought and deliberation we decided not to move forward with our plans to build a headquarters for Amazon. In Long Island City queens Amazon also thanked governor Paul long haired applause you and cited a poll that said 70% of New Yorkers supported the plan but again. Major breaking news here Amazon abandoning its plan to build a headquarters. In Queens accompanied by the way will not reopen the search for another headquarters. All jobs will go to Northern Virginia we will of course continue to follow this breaking news throughout the afternoon.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.