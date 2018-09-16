Anchors evacuate TV studio while on air during Hurricane Florence

A tornado warning prompted by Hurricane Florence caused staff at Wilmington, North Carolina, ABC affiliate WWAY to rush from the studio.
0:55 | 09/16/18

