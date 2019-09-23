Transcript for Antonio Brown blasts NFL after getting cut from Patriots

Irate guys and we moved to the NFL where embattled a free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown. Took to Twitter over the weekend to say he won't play in the NFL anymore this comes after he was released from the New England Patriots amid charges of sexual assault from his former trainer Brittany Taylor's I want to bring in ESPN's. Mike tandem bomb to discuss says. Mike good to see you you know he made a lot of references to other players like Ben Roethlisberger and even the patriots owner. Robert Kraft he was trying to show double standards and hypocrisy. Well it's merger saying he might have a point on that however. Ben Roethlisberger was suspended. Earlier in his career for actions that were and even criminal nature and as a relates to mr. craft to the New England Patriots. No action has taken place yet so we'll see what happens with that case so. In Roethlisberger case he was held accountable for his actions so Antonio Brown may have a point but we don't have all the facts yet on that. So how are these player guarantees in these contracts supposed to work because guarantee sound like you're supposed to get your money. Right but there are couple provisions and I'm sure these are some of the arguments that the new appearance will make in front of an arbitrator. In terms are not paying the same bonus as well as the Oakland Raiders now paying the guaranteed money and and toner Brown's contract first of all. If there's conduct detrimental in the view of the arbitrator was in Tora Brown's conduct he albeit not criminal. Detrimental to the league alternatively. Either of the raiders or the patriots may argue that did. Brown's behavior materially undermine the public's respect for the game so those will be the arguments that both the patriots and the rears will make. And you'll be up to the arbitrator to determine if Brown's. Actions. Led to that standard and if it did if it met that standard then that will void the guarantees. All right so what happens to his career now he says he's finished but you know sometimes people come back and change their mind if a team. Would accept him later who knows. That's right he's a free agent there's an investigation going on by the league office right now. He couldn't as Ben Roethlisberger didn't be suspended even without criminal sanctions against him once he key sir since suspensions. I would not be surprise if he did so with a team maybe later on this season. Arguably he's won the two or three best receivers in our game. And our game has shown that there is forgiveness Rubin Foster went through some domestic violence issues with the 49ers. She went to the Redskins is. A recent example so I wouldn't be surprised if after a suspension was serve that Antara brown did play it later on this season. And before we go what is the latest on these charges of sexual assault when does this begin. So the investigation is ongoing the leak at a rate talked to a couple of the accusers there's more than one. And the league is very thorough in the sense in these situations they want to talk to everybody involved. Including Antonio brown and once they get that information they will want to rule quickly the union will want this to be resolved Antonio Brown. And the thirty other teams besides the raiders and the patriots will want this to be resolved as well because they'll want to know is he eligible to play as if he is or isn't. When would he be. All right Mike tandem bomb at the ESPN headquarters thank you so much for giving us updates we appreciate it. Thank you.

