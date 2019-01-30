Transcript for Arctic temperatures in Minnesota are among the coldest in the country

I want to put this in perspective in Barrow Alaska the northernmost town of the US. It's above the Arctic Circle it's only negative six degrees today and being Healy Minnesota. They have the coldest wind chill today at negative. Seventy degrees so it is cold in the midwest. Eve had he seen anyone outside what are you seeing there. It's cute yeah. England does look like we're in the Skywalk. Minneapolis and meeting at any skywalk all over downtown C don't actually have to lock outside. Unless you just wanna be craziness you can see it's pretty much it goes to him. There is no one on the streets we have seen people and you will see people walking through this guy walks and they're staying indoors as they get around. We just thought man and shot. Yellow. It's news it is like thieves cut completely covered it we have some video actually are reason this morning we are out. The elements and you heard Alex how dangerous it is it feels like temperature this morning minus. 51. And I can even begin to describe how that feels he opened the door any hits your base if it does hit. It's not that it's not have filed a wake up call in the morning he would you feel it minus 61 walking outside and and we'd talked about it. It's hard to talk when you're outside best. Terms of hypothermia guys in the reason it's hard to talk when you're outside. It's because you are losing heat and it's dangerous to be out there that video over razor Bryant is is completely covered up. He had Johnny. Multiple layers around his. Neck multiple layers on his body we also did a couple. Tricks scientific Trixie. Though they'll want the any sex at halftime they froze. They're out there are a couple of hours literally you know only brought drop an egg and it just shatters everywhere we drop. It literally the first time it didn't break and then like broken half. That was not like a normal and it sort of spills out it was completely solid. Brian Tyndall an insurance and he actually. Like doused with water and hearing the clean. Became frozen easy a lot of people like those immediate post season. It looks like a real person close but it's been frozen so they leave. Can show how quickly they didn't take very long for the church of trees on the other thing that people like to do in. Tempers is eating hot water cop and you throw it into the cold air and in need. Snow and ice and that happens because of that reaction. Where the heat and cold and when they hit you immediately. 88. And that's what happens with the as new guns eight. Every bit of a liquid it. Moisture on her face in your eyes eat your nose in your math that all constraints becomes tight. You can feel it especially in your nose sort of pull together and that's what makes it hard to redefine yourself. Breathing a little bit we're deeply. Reading a little bit more quickly because they'll. The couple basically takes your breath away at and it's one of the reasons they tell you don't tactic. Immediately. If your body you can get frost and temperatures in under a minute thing really really nice to see him. Thank you I love all the props to you and ask picks are showing because they really think the picture of how. Cold it is.

