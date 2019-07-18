Transcript for Arkansas sheriff's deputy among 2 killed in shooting

What happened this morning began as about his routine if you can get. But anything can happen any time is happening all too often this taking the life of a law enforcement officer. Deputy Stephens arrived at the scene at 8398. Helm. As he approached the house. At the address. Of 20/20 one flag road. He encountered. A female we began talking to. In short order. Gunfire erupted. Deputy Stephen was. Killed at the scene. A suspect who has yet to be. Formally identified were trying to get hold next of kin right now. His life was taken in that gunfire. And an individual who deputy Stephen a good talking to. Was wounded. Her wounds are not believed to be life threatening Mike Stevens the forty year veteran. Paul forced. You know Lawler. And was also better the united states army. Yeah serve this community very well. We're all proud to know him. And our prayers go out of this fame mark Stephens was a patrol sergeants tell cashiers or he led by the for a his ever action and he's ever done so he always been first. And somewhere in the last one. Extraordinary leader. And that's my stick.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.