Transcript for 6 arrested in murder plot against David Ortiz

For turn out to the other big story this morning a possible link between a suspect in the David Ortiz shooting case. And a shooting in Pennsylvania that news broke overnight as we learn more about the ambush on Ortiz and how much money the suspects were allegedly paid to kill the former baseball star. ABC's Maggie rule Lee has the latest. Several suspects are now custody in the shooting of David RT's. In a dramatic moved. Chief of police holding the gun he says was used to try to kill the former Red Sox star. Authorities releasing this surveillance video showing 200 dies park in front of each other one man getting out of one of the cars. A motorcycle nearby. Moments later that motorcycles scene with two men on it driving towards the bar the gunmen walking up to big poppy shooting him in the back. The shots sending club goers running from their seats the suspected shooter identified as wealthy perera crews. Authorities saying the group was offered 400000. Pesos. Less than 8000 dollars for a coordinated hit on the former Red Sox star also in custody Eddie police Garcia charged as an accomplice to attempted murder. We'll look in his hometown or T often traveled a dangerous streets of Santo Domingo with little or no security trusting his pants to protect him. Ortiz is back. In Boston underwent a second surgery his wife says he is a week stable and resting comfortably. She went on to thank his fans and the Boston Red Sox were all their support but says now she's asking for privacy. Maggie really ABC news New York. Our thanks to Maggie know the motive for -- a shooting remains a mystery the Associated Press reported that a brief relationship with Santo Domingo may have led to the shooting but authorities are not commenting. As for the one suspect still on the loose he's also wanted in connection with the shooting and Pennsylvania. Last year the victim and that cancels also shot in the back.

