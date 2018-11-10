Transcript for ATF hurricane assistance

I'm checked out that for ABC news as Florida Georgia and other states are to cope with the aftermath of hurricane Michael. The federal government is surging in resources part of that is for public safety who has thrown out of the Justice Department. And we're gonna go to the command center in Washington worth some of that effort is being run. Here with rob McCoy he's a national coordinator. For the Justice Department's. Component of the public safety part of this mission. Covered exit. Phil Purcell. Let's federal government was the Justice Department involved in the hurricane. Bill. Well when the national after Katrina while less than others that came out from that the sort of a national response framework. In doing so they had emergency support functions. There were responsible for their response. To these type of events would be natural disasters acts of terror in anger that affect. Department of Justice became a coordinating. Helmet for CSF thirteen. Which is. Public safety and security. That fleeced law enforcement agencies so. At that point. ATF who I work for alcohol tobacco and firearms. Actually is the lead agency and Department of Justice to coordinate all the efforts. Concerning any hurricane or natural disaster so you bring together federal agents from across the federal upper right absolutely so. The command element is run by. Elements of ATF DEA the US Marshal service POP. But we bring in. Federal law enforcement officers from. Health and human services Department of the Interior. Housing and urban development. The Department of Homeland Security other Department of Justice agency come and we've had to agents from no came in the United States for service. United us fish and wildlife so all across the spectrum and you pre position. Literally hundreds of agents that can go it'd help in the affected area yes so what we do is we do to tax emissions we do a federal support mission where we provide support to other federal agencies or entities that are down range of working. We also do a GSA mission which is basically supporting local law enforcement if they need it but that's not usually out front to issue the in the back here and doesn't happen in every instance but. The federal support mission are two main customers are the people we work for us is that urban search and rescue which is he is F nine. And health and human services was through their disaster medical assistance teams and he asefi. You'll you'll see federal agents basically. Going along with search and rescue so that search and rescue can concentrate on and what they do absolutely so what we do is we'll find out we'll get a number of how much. How many teams. Medical personnel how many teams of search arrest you're going down. And we have a number. And our head or number formal that we figured out of how many agents it takes to support that so at that point we send message out all of our we called stakeholders all the different agencies. And we start till noon hey look we're start activate. We need to and this many agencies are this many agents to support us and they'll start given us teens once we start getting those teams. We know the location where they're gonna go. Once we get funding then we start pushing those teams out the door. With a stroke like this it destruction. Pretty significant Sosa of these communities or are very stressed and the local law enforcement they're victims too. Absolutely and that was another lesson that was learned from Katrina slot times you're asking your first for sponsors gravy medical rescue. Law enforcement you're asking them to do their job as a first responder. And he monitoring even though they still have their home don't know where their family might be himself. It's easier it is better to bring responders in from the outside to assist them until. They're squared away their community is starting to get back on their feet kind of in a recovery mode and it's time for us to go ahead and back out and they start taking over everything they were doing so. We see NA DEA agent for a customs agent. In the hurricane zone. They're they're not handling any of those typical day to day responsibilities that they might have and not at all when they're working for yourself thirteen they're not doing their organic mission they're doing. A mission for the Department of Justice or even know might be department of interior. They're on behalf of department justice providing public safety and security to those other federal responders that are down their work. And that's her sole function Purcell function is to protect. Protect them their equipment. Quell any type situations echo on. It just allows the other first responders to you to do their job. With a little bit of overall creates instability in the F sort of really chaotic place absolutely. In what is it that the typical types of other missions that you get collective tail to do well. Will go with some other teams other federal teams if they needed to type of Rico on northern need to there's a movement of equipment move and a pharmaceuticals. Will help out with that. On the back he and or Ike and hurricane Harvey we did. A direct federal assistance where we actually worked with the state locals because a lot of other officers. Homes were destroyed the and have enough officers on this bridge street to respond. So in that case what will do is our our lawyers get together from the state and our attorneys. And then we do deputy station program where we will deputized federal officers and they'll be deputized. Whichever county they might be and as a deputy share. And then they will ride along in assist local law enforcement and tell law enforcement can get their numbers back up to where they can provide. The normal services that the public is is used it SO ME federally just yet and in this operation for this we have we have about 400 over hundred that are there right now we have about another 200 hitter in Ralph. For as the number missions we think we're gonna need self. We trying to down in front we can't always do that but we always want to have enough that we're never hold up anybody Yeltsin doing their job we don't want anybody waiting on us to get their so. And we bring agents in from all over the country so we've got some flying in we've got some drive and then. Some come around the storm cell takes awhile to get here but once you're here we push him out the door and then they're going down into just how Long Will they be deployed. It and it all depends on the partners that were working with. When it we your response so ESF thirteen is a response function so once the situation goes from response. To Wear and most of that is just life saving life protecting once that's done and they go into recovery. When they're starting to rebuild and start to get back were we back out there were just your response elements so. Sometimes we're there for five days Florence we there'll the longer we're there couple weeks or all depends on how much. Other federal workers still going on with the urban search and rescue the medical teams once they're done wolf that cal when they pack. That you somewhat content provided come up Jack SA. That he is like.

