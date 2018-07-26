Transcript for Attorney hopes to clear client convicted of murder by blaming ‘Golden State Killer’

We believe that this murder. Was a another Golden State Keller K. A turning any Della Donna says Joseph DeAngelis the accused Golden State killer is responsible for another crime and a march counting. 197920. Year old Joan Virginia Anderson was raped and murdered at her home when Fountain Valley. Della Donna says there's many similarities to the ammo of the Golden State killer. Her ankles were tightly. Tied with the cord. From the window blinds. She was bludgeoned over twenty times with a hammer. Officers arrested construction worker William B Evans citing the testimony of a hypnotized witness. After the Supreme Court ruled the witness testimony was improper in 1984 Evans was set to be released. Then a jailhouse snitch testified against him Evans took a plea deal and died of a heart attack in prison and when he thirteen. Though Donna believes testing the DNA evidence will clear his name and tie another crime to De'Angelo. The complete lack of evidence tying William Lee Evans. To the Joan Virginia Anderson case is over. Well your chatty district attorney's office has agreed to review the case and look for evidence they contests for DNA. A process that could take some time. Our records the B. Court records or any other records in we really want to get to trees. And Santa Ana Gregory ABC seven. Eyewitness News.

