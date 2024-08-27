Attorney Tom Girardi found guilty of wire fraud, embezzling $15 million from clients

Federal officials spoke to reporters after attorney Tom Girardi was found guilty of wire fraud and embezzling more than $15 million from clients.

August 27, 2024

