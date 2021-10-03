Transcript for Austin mayor reacts to Texas lifting mask mandate

Joining us live now is the mayor Austin, Texas Steve that lurch mayor good morning and I your busy we appreciate taking the time to talk to us the city of Boston. Will continue to require face masks and businesses and on city property despite the governor of Texas lifting the statewide order why did you decide to do. Always been guided by my dad and the doctors are beginning the process regressed. Local ordinance is so last summer. And maybe the rules of car are helpless already and horse shall this time we do that it was ordered by governor bush we're just continuing that practice. Authorities are rules are very clear and an ambiguous their insistence. With virtually all of that that all of the dockers. CDC. Last season weren't we are so close friend now we just need to hold on a little bit longer each we media vaccines are more people but even that -- -- -- he's seen almost a thing that people can be doing. We're trying to protect our community our people Walsh I'm rural Iowa and help already analysts say the law allows us to do that. Now the governor is questioning the city's authority to enforce their own mask rules so can you just explain. What gives you an apparent do this at the state is saying that people don't have to Wear masks. There are multiple senate seat section summary health and safety code taxes the justices agree gives cities and counties. The ability to pass rules and and lost in the horse and and orders. To protect. The public safety. And public house. Governor has broad powers and a power so broad and eastern waive any laws that he wants to push we're continue to rely on the state law. Were ordered not relying on special emergency powers that mayors you're charity judges right now we're relying on an arm on base Texas law. And what's your message to business owners or customers or sat at Austin's masked men days. Our first all right I am so appreciate you wrote about the businesses and people that push our assignment there trying to do to Wear masks. And frankly we need to do regardless of the law is because the right thing you do -- -- schools opened to more and more students in person. But I have allow businesses to meet our governor our policy. Area sent the governor has done because of equipment and in the position I'm no longer carrying the tool. Saying we're requiring mass because the law requires. And then our law requires so it's very clear is an ambiguous message is strong cash and everything in our communities and continue to do this -- just as we did -- the last couple weeks with with the weather. Crisis lots of power and energy -- immunity of calls together around need to do this. Let's grab vaccinations because only eight point 5% of Texans have gotten at least one vaccine dose that's less than half. The national average right now so why is that going so slowly from the state overall Anheuser roll out going in Austin specifically. We don't have. Now supply. We could be putting backseat and arms and much more rapid pace and we are. We need more supply where words were administering. Every every vaccination that read every gas and I don't know why we change this or do you mean Austin specifically. I mean Austin's disaster. And I don't know I don't know why there's not more so why don't we need to do you to look at the president and actually governor trying to get additional slot. And anything else you want and people outside of Texas to know about your efforts to try to fight this pandemic. And everybody she guided by the doctors in that direction if we do that. That's our best chance of pulling out of this later this year at the end of the tunnel we just have to stay disciplined and new unit and Steve political ways we possibly can or should we. Don't follow the data and I shall grant mayor Austin, Texas team that we appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you.

