Transcript for Avenatti pleads not guilty to charges that he stole $300K from Stormy Daniels

High profile attorney Michael have a knotty spent a long day in New York pleading not guilty in two cases. About he's accused of cheating his best known clients adult entertainer stormy Daniels. Out of 300000. Dollars he's also charged with trying to extort millions from sports were giant Nike. A but I claims the cases are politically motivated. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg may be held in contempt of the Canadian parliament. He and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg were asked to testify NN international hearing being held an Ottawa. They refuse to lesser FaceBook officials came but that wasn't enough for the Canadians. However it's not clear what a contempt citation would mean of Zuckerberg and Sandberg ever set foot in the country again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.