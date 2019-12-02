Transcript for Baby found on street with umbilical cord attached

So this morning February 11 twin nineteen about 4:30 this morning a man was walking eastbound on having thirteen and a half he's approached by a female. Driving a white smaller SUV schema got out of her car. Ask the man if he can helper and asked him to take her child. The man directed her to a fire station and at valley Children's Hospital down the street and suggested she take BP there. The man left the area. A few minutes later newspaper delivery person driving east on every thirteen half noticed something Middleton Rhode. He pulled over and shocked to discover new born baby girl on the center line of the roadway. Here with the child the middle of the road when he called 911. And essentially the how to patrol Iraq. Have draws this backs along with the ambulance. They made contact with the child she was wearing a one piece final Jemison. Child was transported to valley Children's Hospital.

