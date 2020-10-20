Baby panda explores his surroundings at Smithsonian National Zoo More A mother panda helps her cub explore his surroundings as he tries out his crawling skills. with a brief ‘field trip’ to their indoor habitat. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Baby panda explores his surroundings at Smithsonian National Zoo This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:52","description":"A mother panda helps her cub explore his surroundings as he tries out his crawling skills. with a brief ‘field trip’ to their indoor habitat.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73716160","title":"Baby panda explores his surroundings at Smithsonian National Zoo","url":"/US/video/baby-panda-explores-surroundings-smithsonian-national-zoo-73716160"}