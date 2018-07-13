Baseball memorabilia on display

More
Baseball memorabilia, including presidential baseballs, is on display in D.C. ahead of the All-Star game there next week.
5:28 | 07/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baseball memorabilia on display

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56577827,"title":"Baseball memorabilia on display","duration":"5:28","description":"Baseball memorabilia, including presidential baseballs, is on display in D.C. ahead of the All-Star game there next week. ","url":"/US/video/baseball-memorabilia-display-56577827","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.