Bee-killing pesticides could be banned under new Minnesota law

More
The new bill would give municipalities the authority to ban “pollinator-lethal pesticides.”
0:41 | 02/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bee-killing pesticides could be banned under new Minnesota law
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"The new bill would give municipalities the authority to ban “pollinator-lethal pesticides.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69050057","title":"Bee-killing pesticides could be banned under new Minnesota law","url":"/US/video/bee-killing-pesticides-banned-minnesota-law-69050057"}