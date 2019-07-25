Transcript for Bernie Madoff applies for clemency

Ponzi scheme mastermind. Bernie Madoff wants president trump to commuters sentence 81 year old is serving a 150 years for bilking victims out billions of dollars. According to Bloomberg he first apply for clemency with the Justice Department in March. The White House has not commented it's 2009 book the president called Madoff a scoundrel without par. Overseas the death toll is climbing from that tainted alcohol skier in Costa Rica twenty people. Have die from drinking alcohol contaminated with math and all eighteen and those victims are Costa Rican. Now have been identified as Americans the government has confiscated about 30000 bottles of alcohol suspected to be poisoned. People have been warned to avoid several brands of liquor.

