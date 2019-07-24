Bernie Madoff asks Trump for clemency

The disgraced financier requested to commute the 150-year sentence he received for a Ponzi scheme.
This Greece finance here Bernie Madoff is also trying to get out of prison he has asked president trump to shorten his 150 year prison sentence. 81 year old filed a request for the Department of Justice Madoff pleaded guilty a decade ago to running the largest Ponzi scheme in US history. Investors lost about twenty billion dollars in front.

