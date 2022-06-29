Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Denzel Washington, Simone Biles, 15 others

President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 people on Thursday, including Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe, Denzel Washington, the late Steve Jobs, and the late Sen. John McCain.

