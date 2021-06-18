24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Biden to focus on ‘closing the chapter’ on Afghanistan war in UN speech

What to expect from the UN General Assembly&rsquo;s week in New York.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live