Biden on jobs report: “A milestone in America’s comeback”

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said more than 300,000 jobs were added to the U.S. economy in March. The highest number of new jobs in nearly a year.

April 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live