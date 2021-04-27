Can Biden sell plans to fight inflation as war rages in Ukraine?

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to ABC News Political Director Rick Klein about President Joe Biden’s plans for his State of the Union speech against the backdrop of war in Ukraine and record inflation.

