Boy Scout plays stirring rendition of taps on Memorial Day

More
A Boy Scout from Arkansas performed a stirring rendition of taps in memory of his great-grandfather who parachuted into France on D-Day.
0:43 | 05/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Boy Scout plays stirring rendition of taps on Memorial Day
I. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:43","description":"A Boy Scout from Arkansas performed a stirring rendition of taps in memory of his great-grandfather who parachuted into France on D-Day.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78010866","title":"Boy Scout plays stirring rendition of taps on Memorial Day","url":"/US/video/boy-scout-plays-stirring-rendition-taps-memorial-day-78010866"}