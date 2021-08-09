Transcript for The Breakdown: How 9/11 changed US foreign relations and launched a global war

Everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed out and I'm Terry Moran president. Today pushing his agenda praised the labor unions for their role in fighting for workers' rights and he called on congress to pass is massive infrastructure pack. Once in a generation investments and our people. Making housing more affordable and bringing down the cost of prescription drugs by giving Medicare the power to negotiate. For lower prices for writing paid family and medical leave so no work. Forced to choose between their job and don't care given responsibility. Your ball far. And meanwhile the president is facing pressure to. After Texas and ended new laws restricting abortion and voting rights we've got the latest from Washington. Hospitals across the country being pushed to the limit as a US records more children with colder than ever before. More than 252000. Pediatric on the cases were reported last week the highest weekly total debt. Now a new clinical trial is testing how people would autoimmune diseases respond to vaccine booster shots and we'll hear from some of the volunteers in the trial and break down what it could mean for people with compromised immune systems and. Posted twentieth anniversary of September 11 we're taking a closer look at how the terror attacks became a turning point for the United States. We'll talk of foreign policy experts as well as the creator of the no fly list that's coming up. But we begin with president Biden marking Labor Day alongside union leaders and calling on congress to pass his infrastructure packages. The question is does he have the votes within his own party to pass that massive three point eight trillion dollar budget to make it happen ABC's captain fall there's joins us live. From Washington with more on all of this. Catherine I want to start with democratic senator Joseph mansion because he reportedly told the White House. That he is issues with this big budget including Biden so called human infrastructure provisions. 3.5 trillion dollars so what do we know about mansions objections and what's at stake here for the president. Yes so moderate democratic senator Joseph Manchin he's essentially. Called for this strategic pot has to crafting that 3.5. Trillion dollar spending bella and just. A lot is at stake here for president Biden this encompasses a lot of of his agenda a lot of the progressive agenda and the reality is Democrats needed senator Joseph mansion is to be on board to get this through now he essentially wants this trims down not just a little from that 3.5 trillion dollar a top line number he's for essentially two trillion dollars. A less than that now. Look this does get Dicey for the White House for example opposes this big risk to this timeline as senate majority leader Chuck Schumer has sent this September 15 timeline and essentially. What he's done here is he wants all of these budget bills to get hashed out behind the scenes to go to the Budget Committee which spent includes encompasses his 3.5. Trillion dollar deal while look behind the scenes they can't really do that if they don't have mansion on board but on the other hand this also compromises. The president's infrastructure. Deal now that senate passed infrastructure bill has gone to the house but progressive Democrats in the house had said. Okay we're not going to support this infrastructure bill unless we have this 3.5. Trillion dollar spending bill put on the house floor. In tandem. With the infrastructure bills so the reality is and you could see some of those top line numbers up there for what that bipartisan infrastructure bill. Includes but the reality is a lot of pressure on Democrats here a lot of big fights going on behind the scenes. Essentially about how to chart this past fall where these they'd set a lot of September deadlines for themselves September 27. To get. That infrastructure bill to the floor however again with the progressive members of the Democratic Party in the house. There are unlikely to support that unless they have this massive 3.5 trillion dollar spending now. And that is there were the sticking point is let's turn to. Social issue side Texas governor Greg Abbott he's facing a backlash. For the law he signed this week in his defense so bad that that test ban in Texas now on all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Among other things the governor says the law does need any exceptions for rape. For incest because Texas is going to get rid of rapists off the streets take a list. That's like something very clear. Right. Is a crime. And Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and aggressive M and prosecuting. Them and getting them off the streets so goal number one in the state of Texas is to eliminate rape so that no woman no person. We'll be a victim of rape. We're just a note there are Greg Abbott has been the governor of Texas since 2015 and in those six years there's no indication that he took India steps to. Eliminate rape as he claims he now. Has the power to do because god if Kim is inside that restrictive elections billed as voting rights bill. And now president Biden he's facing more pressure to get federal abortion and voting rights legislation passed here in Washington so so what is Biden can do on these. The Terry it's a good question then and the administration has said. So far at least they've admitted that they don't see. Any legal hot forge of the White House Counsel's Office is working with the Department of Justice the Department of Justice has said they're trying to come up with ways. And which they could. Challenge this issue but right now at least behind the scenes administration officials am legal experts have said look this is just an uphill battle right now to mount a legal challenge against us in the coming months. Now test and the president is such as destination tomorrow on the pandemic what can we expect on that front. ES the president by and is expected to lay out the six prong strategy. To come back the delta variant we know that the White House hasn't provided to many details. On not other than to say that he well put forth this new strategy he will talk about. Vaccinations. Getting more people vaccinated. We know that he will also call. For states to reallocate some of that federal funding to go towards those unemployment. Benefits and that is what the what we probably won't see in the White House is indicated we probably won't see Biden. A call for that broad. Vaccine mandate of all Americans they know he doesn't have the legal authority do that however he might. Urge more institutions to Clinton those type of mandate some place. And I Catherine fall there's stores in Washington thanks Catherine. And the National Institutes of Health is conducting a clinical trial for most of autoimmune diseases who did not respond to an original club in nineteen vaccine regiment. The trial will test the antibody response and an extra vaccine dose. As well as if medications Alter the shots efficacy here's of some of the patients and positions in that trial have to say. We're actually just seeing patients with autoimmune diseases. With their third dose. Kofi vaccine. This is a clinical trial that sponsored by the National Institutes of Health. And we have developed it specifically. For patients with autoimmune disease who had been vaccinated. But failed to produce an adequate antibody response to the fax. I became part of this study and I'm because every autoimmune disorder and I also received treatment which further depressed my immune system. My response to the first two vaccines was not as good as is what people would have hoped. And so this study is to look at a third dose to see if that creates a better immune protection. Against the building of Covert five. My response the first vaccine was very mild and I just felt a little on well and my second responsible with a more severe actually fell Phil. I had sweats and and chills throughout the night and felt fantastic third day I was actually seemed certain that I have some kind of an in response. But apparently my immune response was minimal but I just got my for my third shot and I feel great there's no soreness I don't feel anything at all and I'm really optimistic I'm really hopeful that this is gonna provide a proper level of protection gets cold virus and I'm really looking forward to seeing what family and and going back to some level of of normal life. And let's bring in chief innovation officer Boston Children's Hospital ABC news medical contributor doctor John Brownstein for more on this. Doctor Brownstein thanks for being here as always what is this trial mean for people with autoimmune conditions and how hard has this whole pandemic bin. For them sinking about how hard it's been for just those without these conditions. Yeah incredibly challenging and you know I know we should refer to this is a booster but it's really the recognition ash there's a large segment of the population that she doesn't just isn't enough and we know that this group of people in mineral compromised individuals are more likely get transactions. Stations and death from cancer patient chance recipients. Will be checked the flew a lot wetter than disease itself when the medications aren't so that such studies really focused on trying to catch is this apartment includes 600 her sister ash and a wide range of diseases including and that's record are try to smooth it's been eight. Percent of Americans with an autoimmune disease and it has disproportionate impact. In the minority teenage huge yard you know or you're really impacted by Cornish so this is a sure unleashed to figure heartedly support this this population of people. Now more than 250000. Pediatric other cases were reported last week that's the highest weekly total yet. On average about 365. Children are being emitted to the hospital with -- nineteen every day. You work at a Children's Hospital so how worried are you about this rising cases and what are you singing your hospital. Lower ritzy trip so far we're not seeing the rise so we're not necessarily surged in the north he's yet. It's coming age overall very concerned about this exponential rise kids Schmitt Los problem we had sudden aren't. Fortunately there are kids are turning to get severely ill personal concerned about long Koreans coach. That's the way to keep our kids safe heading into the school year. Nash's Atticus CEO says to wait before rolling out booster shots in the UK and here in the US. In an op Ed this morning a member of Biden's own transition Covert advisory board is pushing back on the White House timeline saying that boosters. Likely won't be ready for roll out by September 20 and politics can't come before science on this so what's your take. Ash yeah truly color. Again we're seeing you believe the FDA because of this had to change in fact boosters are you know are concerned ran the WH missing deposits blisters. As we try to get most of slogan united for their first two doses should support another death is yet to authorize boosters for the general public yeah game -- -- just submitted their data that's going to be reviewed on September 7 it's best you will make a recognition that there does he see it will you know really define which populations and people should get a booster to potentially everywhere bush so the way possible really have to defer to the CDC and FDA age and yet they need more time it won't meet that deadline but again in part to note that the axis we have now are working well immunity is not a cliff you know Grassley wings and just more part right now to get those unvaccinated. Immunized rather than -- that's really needs differ. It's right now time tax John Brownstein always good to have you thank you thanks so much. Important information there and let's turn to. A story now out of Richmond Virginia after a 131. Years the largest confederate statue in the united states of confederate general. Robert. Virginia governor Ralph Norton announced his intentions to have the steps removed in the summer of 20/20 just ten days after George Floyd's death. During a time when protest over police brutality and racism were happening in cities across the country are Kenneth moat moat and joins us. Live from monument avenue in Richmond Virginia. When that statue Robert A league Kenneth once stood so just how significant. Is this statute to Virginia and how how controversial was it to bring it down. The Terry this is not only a historic days before the commonwealth of Virginia is a historic day before this nation because after a more than 150 years that since the end of the Sobel war. We have this large confederate statue of general Robert. Come down it is no more take a look behind me here and you can see only that have a soul as laughed so grounded and really. Just people with all of that graffiti right there a number of work crews are still on the scene right here it came down this morning to cheers from us. Crowd that gathered outside. This area here they were cordoned off by eight you see much of dispensing and it's still up here. But you talk about the significance Terry we're talking about again a 150 years since the end of the civil war this statue was up 430. Years has 189. This is what a hundred miles away from the nation's capital here. And you have this a large a symbol of the confederacy. Placed up there twelve times the six stories high. I it was a quite a symbol for the confederacy and for those. Who protest a day in day out for this thing to come down. They see this as a victory. Not only a victory for the commonwealth but avert a victory for this nation for the United States of America for the union Terry. Absolutely did it interest thing it did not go up in the years after the civil war but. In 1890s. When reconstruction was being rolled back and and and white citizens and Virginia were and throughout the south were re asserting. Power over all citizens in that state Bledsoe last week. The Supreme Court of Virginia Kenneth sided with this state in two lawsuits making way for the removal of the statute. You know I think some people are asking governor asked for wide take so long for this to happen. It was an uphill battle and it's because of where we are we your in Virginia we are and he's a southern states that. Where we know and again I'm a southern boy yeah I lived and grew up here in the south. What we know that confederacy who is alive and well in many souls and we heard the arguments you we've heard it pureed steady and student of history. Whether you are not you know the argument and when it comes to the confederacy there are those who want to say that is for heritage. And for the facts of this story here and for that might get mad. They say that those monuments should not be up. And so what you saw what a fierce battle to keep those monuments up and so even a wrapped that the governor here wrap north from. Decided to grow in call for the removal of these statues. It was met with a legal challenges and so it was a Supreme Court first there was the state legislature the had to clear the way. Because there were laws that kept up these memorials to war veterans. And then once route north on broad set ordered to bring down these monuments. Then it was up to these good to that court similar to the legal challenges. And once those who clear the way with the Supreme Court in this monuments could come down but he riddle a bit of what Ralph Norton had to say this morning. And there you have it air it that is from democratic. Governor here in Virginia route north from who worked for some time to bring down those monuments a lot of people work for some time especially considering how close we are to Charlottesville. We also know that the fierce call for these monuments the come down in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. And so at this point that large really the largest confederate statue. Confederate general Robert. You know I cannot I was there in Richmond in the days after. That killing of George Floyd when that Clinton was covered with graffiti. When there was where there was anger but also a sense of empowerment we just can't take this anymore. There were live streams of the stent removal this morning. People gathered important person to protest as well so what what did you see as the reactions from people on the ground there. People were jubilant we did not see any counter protesters and if they were here they were outnumbered by the people who have been coming here day and day out they saw this plays as aid. Not only just a senator here for what they were trying to fight against when it comes of the confederacy. They thought as they call to justice action as they speak out against police brutality against black people and so that's why you see the graffiti a very easy black lies matter we had one incident were black lives matter demonstrator actually jumped the fence a security fence. I but he was just escorted out by state police. There were no arrests that we know why. And no other major incidents or even minor incidents at this point but again that we saw the fancy not because people wanted to come out we start trickling oppose throughout the day here when they took this big name actors know given the exact timing. For this may be for security reasons but once they hoisted that monument down. There were quite a bit of cheers happening in this area because finally what so many who worked so hard to see finally. And our confederate monuments all over the state of Virginia and so many other states. We remember. Though Robert Haley statue in Charlottesville Virginia that sparked that wave of protests and one peaceful protest was killed that day so. It does have momentum giving we hear some resistance. But your observation you reporting that a lot of people didn't come out to protest Maine be. This fight is over do you think the impact of this removal of this statute. Might have. Kind of momentum brought other stench is going forward. It's very possible Terri we know that there was a lot of effort that went into bringing down this statue the largest. Confederate stature of general Robert. But as you mentioned and there are monuments are symbols of the confederacy throughout the south in fact when I it was on my way down here from DC I stopped to get some watch. Be a roadway actor PX that I took was for Jeffords Jefferson Davis highway so it is woven through the fabric. Of these states into the southern states here and so while yes and some of the major cities we CDs my name is coming down they are still very prevalent. I throughout these squares the courts that counts senators of many small communities throughout the south and most likely they're not going anywhere anytime soon Terry. All right a remarkable day about history. And a historic day to day two in. The history of our country Kenneth moat and there in Richmond Virginia forced thanks very much. Well coming up. September 11 2001 another day in our history marked a change in foreign policy for the United States but also changed how we look at our domestic security wins big which experts. On both sides of that. I want to see exactly how this country is different today and I'm in Justin. And. Welcome back September 11 2001 remains one of the most pivotal points in American history. Among other things it redefined foreign relations bringing the war on terror to the forefront of foreign affairs. So what's a big picture twenty years later. Let's bring in our roundtable associate professor of political science at Long Island University Dahlia Sami. Senior fellow at Cato institute's defense and foreign policy department Trevor draw an adjunct senior fellow on the council foreign relations far pandas for more. On September 11 impacts on foreign relations thank you offer being here. Trevor I like to start with you in the wake of these attacks the United States launched an international war on terror and in apiece for the Cato Institute you wrote that. This attack was defined by military intervention and nation building and efforts to reshape the politics of the Middle East so when you look back. What has that American strategy done for the Middle East and for the US. Well I'm afraid it I did a couple things at least first. I think unfortunately. 9/11 hijacked our foreign policy. The militarized. Approach we took dealing with al-Qaeda and other transnational terrorist rooms. Yeah time has shown that the invasion and our occupation of Afghanistan. And Iraq and then he serves continual drone. Attacks and at least twelve other nations over the last twenty years have done. Very little to make the world safer from terrorism in tiger. There's been a lot more terrorism especially in other parts of the world or and I think it's destabilized large parts of the Middle East and North Africa and that's not good for an. That and Dolly here we are twenty years later still reckoning with what's happening in Afghanistan and its impact on our country the Department of Homeland Security just issued a report saying. Quote the relocation of Afghan nationals to United States likely exacerbates. Anti immigrant and anti Muslim center sentiment stating the obvious there we've written about. How you say Islamic phobia has shaped our foreign policy you what we've seen these past few weeks is. Afghan refugees settle in the US what does it mean for is going forward. Pollute primary eating mutant investigate this what happened to test for the years when are you was towards foreign policy became increasingly militarized. Not only did we see the defense budget a budget doubled but also the way with which he started guess certain parts of the world. I'm discussing public present their release is sick with Arab innocent peoples not the countries that people struggle to mimic just suspect citizens. Critically and that's what we are all also seeing a enforcing the past two weeks is that war has lost its currency to make real change. We seen twenty years of warfare thousands of US soldiers lost not to mention civilians and in Afghanistan but three trillion dollars spent. And what our generals are are talking about today is that. Al-Qaeda was never defeat at but the tolley glamour and power systems very senior leader co-founder of the Taliban. Who was ordered to be arrested and was released in 2018 under president trump met with the CIA director relaxed to lead to forge a path forward. And she is a founder of the bond was set to become president of Afghanistan tomorrow. And so we looked at what we've tea but what we've lost is at the wind been conducting foreign policy. Has put the United States net position. Where it's lost lease on the international world stage totally with which we conduct toward the military stationed our foreign policy. So we'll see the way with between each peoples of the world. As he's really hurt US standing on the international world states. And ferry you served under multiple administrations in most recently you were the first ever special representative to Muslim communities so. In your new book you outline how to build a global prevention strategy that sticks what do you mean by that and what that look like. Well we've been lazy on tape and we need to change that because solutions are available and affordable right now what we know is that the only way to do this as it is a combined effort by. All of society so that means. Government at the local and national level I mean civil society. That means business got means philanthropy working together in a dedicated effort to make sure that the ideology. It radicalized is the us vs down is not appealing. And what we know after twenty years of this a war of ideas after. Is that. The extremists are extremely savvy about how to recruit both online and offline and that we need multiple touch points within societies. To move people away from finding that ideology appealing and frankly. At the heart of all of this is identity. And belonging. And so to build as many touch points it requires. A whole of society approach and until we do that we will continue. A loose. Yeah Dolly over these two decades of war following the 9/11 attack. There has been a growing sense that America has just spent too much. Blood and treasure and energy and and our our reputation in some ways in one region. In the Middle East and that it wasn't shouldn't be at the top of our agenda. That the country has other interests around the world a rising China our own hemisphere in the issues here. It in your opinion do you think it did September 11. Did that did divert us from more important. It's a foreign policy priorities. And yes dye your did you hear us are now. Course to feel that turbulent kept fast. Did I think you know after. The United States was unclear about what the purpose of foreign policy was what direction to go. And were Ricky about realizes Russia is increasing its meddling and interference around the world. China has bruising you know. Asking a lot more questions on its neighbors with a zednik and around the world we don't have answers these questions yet and we spent the last twenty years I'm not finding. Crying telling a punish her withdrawal of our candidates we appreciate your time today out thank you. Thanks for that and continuing on on this theme that the terrorist watch list you know but that is one of the many lines of defense the hardening of our. Of our defense is deployed by the United States to prevent attacks like the ones perpetrated on 9/11 from happening again. People on the no fly list. Smaller subset of that watch list their prevented from boarding aircraft from flying. Within two from and even over the United States are joining us now is James terrible. Former executive assistant director for the FBI information technology branch and current opted VP of cyber risk strategy and transformation. James as. Chief attorney for all domestic terrorism operations across the bureau in 2001. You're part of the team that created this watch was soaked. What steps did you immediately take and and what impact do you think they've had on our life and security over these years. Well thanks for having me the the immediate steps was his in the in the throes when director Mueller returned from the white house on September 12. After meeting with President Bush or any looked to the team and senator. Don't ever let this happen again and never let anybody who shouldn't get on their playing it on an airplane and threaten America. I salute team immediately. We found on a small 10 X 10 room. In our strategic information operation center global FBI headquarters operation senator. And we and we work the problem right as a as a lawyer and an investigator and also wanna be our island re I understood how flight manifests were understood how commercial airlines work but also with with all of our partners on their from all the other agencies. Providing that. Read we created what I didn't I didn't named operation lookout which was this list of known or suspected terrorists and is that the starting point. Of where we didn't want to get on airplanes. Com and where it's come from there in 2003. I congress mandated that we protect the homeland. And it and it made it into. Which actually makes sure that that is the watch close. Who should not be getting on commercial airlines or should not be entering the country. Are there is policies and procedures that have grown out of some of those early issues. And then the system as is much better now and it is also down ability. And make sure that there are ways in which people who should not be on the list get off it quickly. And it gives his a lot of talk about this are right now that I'd like to get your expert analysis so. After the fall of Kabul in the American evacuation the US is expecting. To accept up to 95000 Afghan nationals as refugees within our country within the next year. So they are there potential risks assessing how do you assess this. You know we're that a lot of heat about it and looking for some light. So does this this all comes down to las. You know the FBI the US government was working with our intelligence partners certainly our military partners to understand you know who are those individuals who are recent ruling hear what intelligence. His is being able to be passed back and of course we make certain we mitigate any risks and yes there is a risk. And again. Also eleven and the ability a lot of the intelligence community including FBI. And all of our foreign partners and that the number of former partners have grown exponentially. To share intelligence and then share that information. About who is and who is not a threat is is really critical that's growing. That's grown in the last twenty years. All right James terrible thanks very much for your insight on these issues at a news service to our country and those steps. Thanks for having me. And all this week we are examining what America is and has become in the aftermath of September 11 with a five part documentary series. It's a collaboration between ABC news live in ABC's investigative unit. Tonight ABC news returns to Afghanistan war Americans until just a few weeks ago course were still fighting the nation's longest war war summer compared to Vietnam. Take a look at a little bit of the peace tonight. Brandon was is. Shot and killed. Permission and close ambush. And sure aren't September. 2008 weeks. It was pretty standard troll. We were done with permission for the day coming back and close to the spot where you didn't then ambushed are there. We had aircraft overhead helicopters. Watching out for us. Still pretty safe about forty minutes of driving would be packed. And all of a sudden I got a call over the radios that are helicopters had checked out station to to refuel. They left and not ten seconds later flying humvee over on the corner and it's. The humvee that Sargent Charlie was just getting. Lit. Everything you can imagine. He was killed almost immediately when he was working as a gutter that day there he was up in the Connors so. It's the worse in my life. By far and hopefully it remains an X I can't imagine going through anything horse of us. That's not a cheap global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz is reported alongside these troops. For all these years mark have that threw out the war and is also featured in tonight's episode she joins us live now. So Martha clearly would all the news surrounding the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan what you've been covering in. Every time we hear about a casualty we ask. Why do we there. While what what did the US get for all the lives lost that. Well that's certainly the question on everyone's mind right now Terry especially if from how this war ended for America and in such a tragic and deadly in chaotic way. I think the troops and soldiers and airmen or Marines who I talked to. Say they were fighting for one another they were fighting for our country but the problem is when you look back on the history of this war. But some of your previous guests have said. It it is unclear what the strategy was or or. How they viewed the end of this war did we get Osama bin Laden. Yes is al-Qaeda mostly defeated. From what we know that is true. But that probably happened about ten years ago. And it ain't even senior officials who I talked to now it'll look back. Ing including the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen. Who told me we probably should have gotten out of there after Osama bin Laden was killed. But for all those years and it and I know is Americans we take pride in the fact that that young girls are being educated education has opened up across. Afghanistan. But if that all goes away which it most likely will. Then you really do ask yourself what was it for. RIA the that the question was it in vain disturbs me because I think when you talk to any of these families and when you talk to. To our troops it it is again. They were sent on a mission they did the best they could they fought their hardest. So it's hard to say that but overall what the strategy was there. And what we gained in the end. Beside the death of some of the Lawton which is obviously one of the goals and end. Largely defeating al-Qaeda. It's a question that the history books will look back Contra very long time Terry I think I am not qualified. To answer that question definitively I don't think anybody is at this point. And Martha I know you spent so much time with these soldiers both in Iraq and Afghanistan how much did the September 11 that the attacks. Motivate them to join the military and impact the way they saw the US village. Ares well. How it it it was everything. After 9/11. Adding people were running to recruiting centers to join the military in part to protect our country I mean there was such. A feeling. Of togetherness and pride in our country and wanted to fight for our country so there were so many. And and tracking this war over twenty years and at there was at one point when I didn't realize. That the military members still Bayer. Some of them were just children and they clearly didn't join because of 9/11 unless it was just a vague memory. But it's so you still find people the day there where I I was in Afghanistan at the end of the June. When the US forces were pulling out of before it got chaotic and deadly end and they were withdrawing the forces. And there were some twenty year olds there who could no they didn't remember 9/11 at all. But it it is our nation's history and our our nation was attacked and they saw going to Afghanistan is a point of pride. For themselves and of N of course tragically the majority. All but one of those killed. Will pay any evacuation efforts by that suicide bomber. Word of the twenty's when it went 9/11 happened some lower somewhere from military families and certainly. Had pride and joining us to did complete that circle of nine elevenths. But for ache they were just they were just babies. Good man my that this does it also features America's controversial decision to invade Iraq which I covered as White House correspondent had a lot of time to reflect on. On on that on the days because. That ahead decision was ultimately blamed on flawed intelligence about weapons of mass destruction in Iraq and and and even more flawed more deeply flawed and tell us really minimal intelligence on a supposedly relationship between Saddam Hussein. And al-Qaeda it's like the Bush Administration seems to me in retrospect. After the shock and trauma of 9/11 just worst case scenario and everything. What we ending Bush Administration officials today. And and they really did I think the key member June put no well Terry. Was Colin Powell Colin Powell was the most respected man. Pretty much in the world right right behind Mother Teresa I think. And his secretary of state the Bush Administration relied on Colin Powell. To go to the UN and talk. About what whatever intelligence they had. He ultimately is the person who convinced the world. That the United States should go into or rock and that they're with their word nuclear weapons and at today I think Colin Powell looks back on that is that is a very big mistake I I I certainly think a lot of people do that they look back on that there were no weapons of mass destruction. We pool that. The very important special operations forces out of Afghanistan. Took our eye off off the ball. And then poured it all into a rock and you could probably ask the same question Terry what what was Iraq. All four and probably that is an that is an easier question to answer that that you really can throw up your hands and and wonder what that was for. All right Martha Raddatz thanks for that and you can catch that has sent three of that five part documentary series tonight at 8:30 eastern. On ABC news live new episodes of 9/11 twenty years later the longest shadow premier all week on Hulu. And that does it for the breakdown today thanks for joining us I'm Diana stayed out in. Then I'm Terry Moran will see you back here at 3 PM eastern tomorrow have a great.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.