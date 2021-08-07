Transcript for The Breakdown: What going back to school could look like amid COVID-19 concerns

Yeah. Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm then stayed out. And I'm kind of thrown in for Terry Moran the dep told worldwide from covered nineteen has officially topped four million people. US communities with lower vaccination rates are seen rising cheese is fueling concerns which children just weeks away from returning to school. Secretary of education Miguel Cardona joins us live in just a moment. Meanwhile the Olympic minister says the games in Tokyo will be held without fans after Japan declared a state of emergency amid surging Covert cases. And the US Olympic team will compete without star sprinters to curry Richardson who was left off the roster actress and she tested positive for TH state. We'll break down a growing debate now over marijuana use in sports and why some say policies. Need to change with the times. Some police in Haiti say they have killed seven suspects in the assassination of president entered no one's seen and captured six more. Now Haiti's interim prime ministers taking charge him in calling for new elections. And US lawmakers went a moment of silence Miami today for president. We're saying pray for the firstly he's recovery and coming up we'll talk with the congressman about how the US has handled the situation. And but we do begin with president Biden speaking at the White House about the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan moments ago. Hundreds of Afghan troops are fleeing the country asked the US pulls out the Taliban see this more territory. The Pentagon says the withdrawal is now 90%. Complete. And president Biden said earlier today that the US military mission in Afghanistan will conclude August 31. Now there's growing concern about the safety of the US embassy in Kabul and the thousands of Afghans who work with US forces who say they're being targeted by the Taliban. ABC news political director Rick Klein joins us now for more on the fallout from the in America's longest war drawing to a close Rick thank you for joining us. President Biden said the US accomplished its goals in Afghanistan to find 9/11 terrorist and deliver justice Osama bin Laden. But that the US didn't go there to nation build. Yeah and notably he said I there will be no mission accomplished moment even though we accomplished what we set out to do. I try to avoid any sensitive of celebration. And bolster its honor troops who lost their lives of the American incredible sacrifices on American families and American taxpayers. But also to acknowledge the stark realities ahead did. We're leaving it's not not not a defeat not not the tail between legs but. I'll with a very uncertain future of the security of that region and of course terrorist threats that that continue to this day twenty years after 9/11. Turning and we know the president the vice president met with their national security team in the situation room this morning before he updated the American people the president has promised. To help get the Afghans who work with the US to safety tell us about that plan. Yeah I and that's a very tricky proposition as he acknowledged today there's nothing in American law that. Allows you to simply not take everyone who helped out and and bring them home back to United States are setting up a visa process and asylum process. It's cumbersome. It's not foolproof there are people whose lives will be in danger in the in the weeks and months to come as they work through the American process. Of of trying to get you get here legally. I eighty it is an it is an easy process and he acknowledged as much he's asking for congress to step in. To try to change the laws to make it easier but in the meantime he's making it clear that his administration will be is welcoming as they can. To the people who worked being in in the service industry that's translators is fixtures is drivers anything that help is very long American military mission along the way. And the reality. Check here rake the Taliban has taken control of nearly half of the country's districts. How big of a concern it do they present here. Yet was interesting moment Kenneth in the news conference that though the president held with reporters just up a little while back these I was asked if you trust the Taliban he said. That's not a good question he didn't react well to the the notion that anyone would suggest that he says no he doesn't trust the Taliban. But he does trust be the Afghan military which has been built up considerably at great US costs would terms of equipment. I'm terms of manpower personnel opted to handle any kind of any kind of a threat I think it best that is an optimistic scenario. Given the growing strength of the Taliban and now the very real signal that there's an end date. To the American troop presence after these twenty years in oh at the end of August. There will be no meaningful American troop presence there that changes the equation the Taliban will be continue to be a threat. Again August 31 is that gave. Rick before you go can I get shown some other political news back here at home Texas is starting a special session to pass new voting restrictions after Democrats walked out. Of the state house on a last ditch effort to block the bill. How is president Biden wading back into this battle over voting rights. Well it certainly cat is meeting with civil rights leaders today and we heard from vice president at Harris. Headlining a speech at Howard University or alma mater he talked about a big investment by the Democratic National Committee. In voter protection in getting the word out about voter registration. But the juxtaposition of Texas Republicans moving to to strict that it took pass stricter the laws around voting just a week after the Supreme Court seemed to give the green light in a major case out of Arizona. Compared to what the with the Biden is left doing which is essentially holy strategy sessions and and trying to get the word out it's very real it's very urgent and this is an area were Democrats flat our losing political ground of losing a fast. All right ABC news political director Rick Klein thank you sir. Thanks gonna. And the CDC director is warning of what she calls a wrapped in troubling rise in coal would hospitalizations. In parts of the country with low vaccination rates. The highly contagious delta Varian now makes a more than 50% of vehicle but nineteen cases in the US. As high as 80% in some areas and it appears to affect young people worse than previous strains so look at this all mean for the start of the school year. Education secretary Miguel Cardona is here with more on what to expect this fall secretary Cardona thanks so much for being here. To be reviewed so I want to start on what almost every parent is wondering right now what. Really is going to happen with schools this fall kids under twelve still are not eligible to be vaccinated a lot of parents are expected to go back to the office and stick to and September's so. Can they count on schools being open five days a week. I expect all schools across the country to give students full time. Schooling. I'm days a week in the fall but students have been waiting Lana that I'm glad to see that the dating got better as the year progressed. But it's time to bring our students Apple's time and keep in mind we were able to do is successfully places that you mitigation strategies so there's no reason. That I feel we can do that in the all. And what do that in areas where vaccination rates are glowing coal wood cases are rising again do you think they'll be the case there's well. You know we have to focus if we really want our schools real thin. We have to make sure we're getting vaccinated and here is where they're not getting vaccinated it works its we have months of updated to show that. Transmission rates are low and people can get about business as usual. Before the pandemic when they're vaccinated so part of the campaign to reopen schools making sure that vaccination is available and that people get the shots in the army. Works to. So so you're expecting it just might be clear you're saying that we (%expletive) can expect preschool and yielded five days away five days a week throughout the country. You know I as you know I don't. How lull jurisdiction over school boards and and Nazi policies but it's my expertise I want to be very clear students learn best in the classroom. I think he's suffered enough to this pandemic and it's on us now to make sure we're doing what we need to do to get them safely in the classrooms daily when he belong. So secretary if that's your expectation will the Department of Education track cobra outbreaks in schools and what we see updating guidance on mask wearing. We're definitely working closely with CDC and we're going to be we have time. Free hand books out there already winning continue to update knows what working daily we have phone although it with different states on a daily basis to make sure that. Not only do we expect them to be reopened but. That their using their American rescue plan. Bonds to make sure that they're putting in place on mitigation strategies to make charter schools are safe for reopening not only in the fall now in the summer when we know many students are benefiting from summer learning experiences. And speaking of those funds we know states got ten billion dollars from the Biden administration to launch testing programs this fall. What can we expect when it comes to Covert testing students and staff in do you know the percentage of schools that will actually be testing kids regularly. Yes it is point eight visited schools. And districts as far back as march and I saw testing sites. I'm location in gymnasiums. And local recreation centers for students and staff. This is part of the reopening strategy insuring networks. I'm giving not only testing more bill really but also vaccination availability at our schools I've seen it didn't Washington DC scene in Boston and all across the country that's the expectation. We want to help districts circles places up and it. I think that's part of the strategy that they need to be thinking about yes we are going to be collecting data and we're going to be working closely with those districts where there's an increase and go at nineteen but we do expect. This summer that they Senecal systems the it'll schools. Open all. And the Chicago teacher's union is proposing an 80% baseline for age eligible students to be vaccinated back to over a lot of provisions for unvaccinated teachers. To be able to continue to work from home so what's your take on that should schools make vaccines a requirement for teachers or students or both. You know the goal is to get Suzyn classroom every day and we have to continue to work to make that the goal students waited long enough. To be in full time so it's on us are getting on whether a local Warrenton and states have a role in and in the contracts and I don't get involved in that but what I will say is that the resources are there the science is there we need to do our part to teachers students go in person every day in the fall. Secretary know you're well aware children are resilient but they've been hit hard this past year there are disparities Eck in equities as we see more white. Wealthy students return to classrooms compared to children of color from low income families. How are you addressing that and how concerned are you about learning loss. And make sure that the law students now have all time in person learned but they're also gonna happen until Howell. Support they're gonna have experiences social and emotional learning development. Natalie and assess what was lost a win it really came hired to make sure they have. Opportunities in Richmond is well. The American rescue plan and that the whole goal to build that better is really making sure that we come not just not where we work before the pandemic but better the resources are there any innovation. Ideas that I hear across the country aren't hiring and we continue to do that because our students have been waiting and they deserve the best. Current secretary Cardona we appreciate your time today thank you. I didn't do it and for more on this is good ABC news contributor medical director at medical home network doctor. Thank you for being here Allen Eskew has a medical doctor how can schools reopened safely. With this new variant that play how much does this change things or does everything just continue though it was think. Thank you so much for having me you I think we're making progress but let me be clear coat in nineteen is not over. Break given unvaccinated pockets the delta very people we're turning bad news the new normal. There's enough ingredients to drive and others searched an area current cases. So I think that we induced want to. We have data internationally suggested school reopening their seeking community that look transmission rates we got pushed to get transmission rates increased down. And we can draw are learning from last fall for this call he added benefit of knowing more or a virus having vaccines for those twelve and older and I think we'll be back in school but can only Marines seat in school. If they're using C measures bird rats rare so wearing masks indoors keeping kids based apart. Staggered schedule this grouping the scenes cheesy teachers together at the school day worker making adjustments and extracurricular vehicle burglars to mitigate spread the meaning you might have to cancel certain events and practices. And having testing contact tracing in place which we agree there some of the comments they met sector are gonna. And we need to make sure massive beam using your were career doing what we can't make sure all students are grass and aided. If we can go to school let's follow Max. I think we can certainly do it again this fall needed. So I think it's positive it but there certainly is a window for the virus. Dick continue to spread if we don't do things right. So how worried you think parents. And teachers need to be at this point. I think parents and teachers should field. Confident in the progress we've made in the vaccinations that are available. And the science that we know about the words that been set is shots be cautious about areas in which spread is hard work cases are. And should be taking all precautions. That we know work into consideration including masking distancing. Where appropriate and most importantly vaccination that solid ball. So you I think that it's really important that kids are back in school it's important they're Bowman important to their well being and I think Edison worker families and communities and so. We needed to do everything we can to ensure that happens it. Meanwhile I noted Japan has declared a state of emergency just ahead of the Tokyo Olympics the games are still set to go on but without fans. In the stands there in Tokyo do you think that's the right move. Dining. One appears to have a country where the vast hundred people have yet to be back Saturday crowds at the Olympics to drive cases and so that certainly. To seek his way to Olympics will be without fans. Allowing dance presents a risk not just at the venues but also on transportation restaurants and other public spaces. So I think that the Olympics could apply lessons from the NBA last summer were intentional approach we use of public health measures such as masking distancing courting. Along with adequate testing contact tracing help mitigate infections prior so it certainly can't be done safely but god damn mitigation in place and consistent. And as many people vaccinated as. Right doctor Jay bout we appreciate your time today thank you. Figure out there it's our pleasure. And police in Haiti now say they've arrested four more suspects in the assassination of president Michelle no Luis. And that brings the total to six suspects detained in seven killed. But investigators are still looking for more of those responsible as Haiti's First Lady is now recovering in a Miami hospital. Marcus Moore is there in Miami with the latest Marcus what do we know about these suspects so far. Bob Diane good afternoon we have learned from the minister of of elections in Haiti that an American citizen who lives. Public ties to Haiti. Is among the six who were taken into custody in connection with the assassination it happened on Wednesday. The assassination of that the president and the wounding of the first lady of those are the only details we know at this point I'll bet that American citizen who's been identified. As that James so lodge. It was as for the others we of course have heard reports of various nationalities but. No other good script there's of the suspects nor any details. How Diana of what their roles may have allegedly were in the obvious fascinate. In this way. And markets it appears we are fluid situation in the country but do we know what the next day or two will look like in Haiti. What what kind of got me as you know it it's. To Haiti has already been a very volatile place just today in the past a few months with a lot of political turmoil. As well as street violence that has not taken hold in the country and right now. Our Haiti is pretty much on lockdown as martial law there the international airport has been shut down people are largely staying in their homes. Off of the street supporter of friends which is usually a very busy place all all in response suit what happened this week armed but there have been reports. That that people have been surrounding one of the police stations where the suspects because some of them have been been hailed have been held. So how we've seen that but in the coming days but what we can expected that this investigation will continue to unfold. Father still a lot of B tells about how this group managed to successfully but get to the president's home. Pan and commit this fact and then of course the question why but beyond that. What will be when will the border reopened because their people who live. In Haiti and they work in the Dominican Republic who have not been able to go back across the border believe. To support their families. And then there are goods that need to get into the country as well so. We can expect those. Issues and those elements who developed as the days go forward. Again and this is assassination. President JaVale. Durham now look more east of his wife was injured during that attack as well do we know how the First Lady is doing markets. Pop Kenneth no official word from the hospital all we know is that she was in stable condition. And when she was brought to the hospital yesterday flown at noon on a private jet. And then taken to a Jackson memorial here in Miami. And while she was stable. All we were told that she still had critical injuries that at the latest word we have we just reached out of the hospital again this afternoon they had no comment. On her condition but certainly a lot of prayers for the First Lady. As she recovers here in the US. Definitely all right Marcus Moore there on the ground Miami thank you sir. Meanwhile the US is vowing to work with the government of Haiti to support the Haitian people after US secretary of state and to Abe Lincoln. Spoke to Haiti's acting prime minister by phone. Now some in congress say the US needs a new policy toward Haiti democratic congressman Andy Levin co chair of the house Haiti caucus. Is here with more on that congressman. Thanks so much for being here I know you've written that it's absurd. That prime minister Claude Joseph says the military and security forces in Haiti. How the situation under control they are now why do you find that so hard to believe. Well look what just arranged. I mean they had this brazen assassination. President that superstar and that's happened I believe it 100 years. And more broadly. Deep green of impunity. In Haiti. The kidnappings being. Massacres. Around their bin. Upwards of each unit 300 people chilled just this year. 40500. In the last three years. And it's the worst security graces Haiti spaced in a long time and so it's a very dire situation as you. Mention the prime minister is just an acting prime minister the president had actually replaced him before he was made it. So that new prime minister Ariel already says he's really good prime minister and closures. Who was only to acting prime minister says he's been prime minster. And they are the sixth and seventh. Prime minister oops. That. This presidents. You know general Nomo wiese had appointed. There's no parliament. There's. The head of the Supreme Court died of co bid recently. So it's really an unprecedented situation. And as you mentioned it points out that it's time for new US. Not to. Just sort of try to prop up whoever happens to be there clean power. But to actually work with patients civil society. Sit with them Catholic Church Protestant churches the bar association's. Human rights groups the business community. To really create an interim government Dick chin build. To restore democracy. In Haiti. So as you point out eighty a Haiti was already in the midst of a constitutional crisis. When this assassination happened you said that the international community including the US failed to heed calls. From the Haitian people to support a Haitian led democratic transition so how do you think the US failed here and what kind of changes are you pushing for specifically. Well the United States continued to say that you don't know Maurice had another year of his term when that was. Broadly. Not accepted by the Haitian legal community human rights community political opposition. Almost really nobody in besides the president himself. And you know. Let's remember that only Arab percent of Haitians even participated. In the election. That he wall I'm so he really never had a proper mandate. And it's time for us to really see the whole Haitian people. And just work with the tiny lead. It you know intense young bill in the Brent speeds and leap but really work with the brother Brett the nation's civil society. To say we want to support you in hammering the issue design. And he shoe led transition back to democracy. I'm I think that's so we need to do. He talked a lot about security and a year old legislation barring US military assistant to the Haitian armed forces citing their leadership's human rights records. But the Haitian ambassador to the US it's because those forces don't have international support. That this assassination attacks like it were possible so what's your take on not how do we help Haiti become more safe and secure. Yes all week long supported the Haitian national police and we should do that. But re creating a Haitian Army which is literally led by human rights abusers from earlier era us. It's not the answer whoever assassinated the president if they were foreigners. That is obviously an outrageous thing and a huge problem. But let's be Estonian. There are gains. That we're tied to the president cruel. Running rampant they'd trade around in the streets would complete impunity. Even after every one knows they've committed war by massacres. So that you can't have elections under those circumstances. We need to work together to help that Haitian people have a secure situation again. And rebuild democracy I have the want to have huge confidence in is that Asian people themselves. They want democracy you know Diane in night 1990 Sefton. I went to Haiti when people for the first and China have a presidential election. And I came under we all came under at this polling place I was that on the outskirts important trends. Guns fired from people tried to disrupt the election. And I saw people run away screaming obviously you know they were being sure there. Within fifteen minutes the line re formed. And an old woman said to me I was an observer writes I said oh my gosh get your observed and I asked her in real you know. Why did you come back. They were shouldn't you. And she said I never had a chance. The man himself LV granderson LB thank you for joining us. Think yeah. So LB I know every one has been talking right is everyone's examine opinion don't wanna catch people up here. That Allah that she carries she won the 100 meter race at Olympic trials may you're the fastest woman in America she agreed to a thirty day suspension for the tease. THC violations things she used marijuana to help cope with the death of her biological mother a week before the Olympic trials. While the world anti doping AD CBS THC marijuana is legal and orient where she used it so. What do you make of this decision to leave her off the roster. The bird is important. Is this important seat for a lot of reasons I mean we can talk about. The questions are so why you see a longer slurs to begin where people are. As far as you organization can show. Science is not to preserve the fact there have been studies that are shown but science says it doesn't tell you concerns over lower performance trends or any of performance enhancement aspect Jews oppose. Anti doping. It is TC wonder where it's winner doesn't show any sort of an actors or athletes and competitions. And he. Looms lead our song report is suggested. Editor helping that we spoke just home garden. Our starters hoping that people just sort of beauty and supplemental people Jews and you then why isn't everything grand. Just honk she's very inconsistent and that. I just are important to me in terms of what we give states starts this young woman we didn't support. We didn't get behind her. Including her on the relay team at least says we capture back instead it left are our options are. Let me sort of it is because you organization that anger initially big group Russia. Wouldn't Russian police were caught up in a scandal vaccines are already concluded even down what they sent to quote. Whole clean athletes watch you can still come. Compete internationally. He just can't play the Russians play so we've seen this organization work. Really disappointed that we stateside did not put more pressure on this global. Organizations. To demand people we're. And LZ leader the president himself came out he said rules are rules. US track and field also issue a statement saying while US AT up fully agrees that the merit of the World Anti Doping Agency rules related to THC. Should be reevaluated. It would be detrimental to the integrity of the US Olympic team trials for track and field. If US ATF amended its policies following competition. Only weeks before the Olympic Games had little point here is an unfair to change the rules now for her. Just think of our. V organizations herds are quite mixed. Literally is trying to change due. He character would have to ensure black hero better more effectively they may have announced. A band like two weeks ago. Which starts its mosque. So you're concerned about changing the rules are an Internet police a local competition. Why aren't you more upset about. Organization didn't change when it comes or curly hair and keep you here was wearing caps there was just announce a couple weeks ago but you don't. In regard to GC. And I know people are saying rules are rules nothing and the story. In the story. To talk. Beginning of the story because the reason why GAC and marijuana in general and still lives in America not. The way that it is just because. War on drugs initiated our Richard Nixon went back in the sixties that wasn't based on science than he ever read his own prejudices. So. All I'll say in your stories every moment you Windsor including heating your story. Al the US figure closer look at Richardson's response all of this she said in a recent interview look don't judge me I'm human. Comma happen run a little faster. How would you look at her response and how it's impacted this conversation. She's been. What you would expect a professional to be reserves she owned optimistic as she made she explained. Why she made a mistake that she made and then see as far back themselves. Out of her way to take away from any orders from her fellow racers hormle gains ever hole she's accepted responsible. Rosie and spread broken toes you step back from the media spotlight moles are and zoos of the changes take place with our I think that is in Harlem we brave and strong are not sure I would help distribute to do that recognizing that there is room. And fairness in those rules is rules of rules you know enforcement but again I just part of our what do you do for Russia. Hong she's been fantastic and I really look forward to seeing the rest of her career. And see what else you have. Us and she has been applauded for handling this the class LV granderson. You sir are always classy and we love having you on thank you. Thanks LV and that does it for us here on the breakdown today thank you for joining us I'm Diana stayed up. And I'm Kenneth voted for Terry Moran we'll see you back here at 3 PM eastern tomorrow. Have a great. Yeah.

