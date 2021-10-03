Transcript for The Breakdown: House passes final pandemic relief bill

It. Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diane missing out and. And I'm Terry Moran and that House of Representatives has voted to approve final passage of president Biden's pandemic relief bill sending it to the president's desk for his signature and. Demos and that's out there. That was the moment once the bill is signed the treasury will begin sending those 14100 dollar payments to millions of Americans. Meanwhile Texas dropped its statewide mast mandated today in reopened businesses to 100%. Capacity. Health experts warned against the move now some cities are bucking the governor's order and enforcing their own mask minutes. And president Biden is set to meet with the CEOs of Merck and Johnson & Johnson about their partnership to produce more doses of the club in nineteen vaccine will bring you that lives. And as it happens and. We begin in Texas where as of today all businesses can reopen at full capacity and the state no longer requires you to Wear masks. But some major cities are enforcing their own mass requirements as public health officials warn against reopening. Two shoe on before half of the population has been vaccinated our markets mores in Dallas with the latest ten markets. Diane and Terry good afternoon the rich Kobe nineteen restrictions that had been in place here in Texas where lifted. At midnight and that meant that any business tide could open hand that they mandatory the state wide mast mandated that had been in place that was also. Also lifted and sew up for all intents and purposes of the state of Texas is back open. For business the governor governor Greg Abbott said that there are a number of reasons why he believes that this state that is High Court to reopen his said that. Bob these vaccines flew. I'm out of vaccines that are available has steadily increase also. He points what downward trend in hospitalizations. He said that when you look at those statistics. It is clear that it in his view his time for the state to reopen but it is important appoint out. That according to the latest numbers. About only eight and a half percent of the adults here in Texas have been vaccinated. And oh while little restrictions have been lifted a number of business owners say that they will continue. Two follow the CDC got guidelines can not requiring masks for people who visit there their businesses. And that that's what we have heard from many of them that despite what the governor has ordered here. They don't feel like as the prudent thing to do. Two not require a mask so there won't do that but the obvious question at this point then we'll be as how will it be enforced. Because as it stands now no one could be thrown in jail also knowing can be find. For refusing to Wear a mask when they enter. Area businesses here so some owners are concerned about conflicts that may arise but inside their establishments who of course is the courts have to see how that how that plays out in the meantime. Terry and Diane we have talked to people on all sides of this issue the majority of people. Feel like it is too soon for the state to reopen but there are others who firmly believe. It is about time for Texas to reopen so they can get on with their lives and their businesses can survive in the midst of all of that. The race to vaccinated millions of Texans and Americans continues Diane Terry. Marcus Moore in Dallas. Texas forest thanks Marcus. Thanks for that wall businesses in the state of Texas are facing this challenge reopening safely. Keeping their customers happy take a listen to what some small business owners had to say. Did she wait chayet. Before legend that establishment no expected gets. An eastern a look at at and. You know what it was eager to rotation about this we don't need it can be confrontational or be political. It's just as each person has their right to make a decision wouldn't Canberra which doll respect that and he's been asked each. If you want to commend them. You have to be respectful. And other people. If that's the way the debates going text across the country as well Dallas County judge clay Jenkins. He's taken a strong position against ending this statewide masked mandate and he joins us now for more on this. Judge rocker thanks very much for being with us. Perdue who don't. And aware look good dad the issue of our business is you know who are struggling with whether or not to require masks and in their establishment tortured by Saddam. Your melon do you do what he will go grab it and you'll love it. Listen to. The local workers. Requiring those mask you're placed business. And judge some mayors are taking matters into their own hands and keeping their own individual city mass quarters in place. I spoke with Austin mayor see that live this morning he's a lot is on their side it permits them to do this show would could you see this issue being addressed in court. You'll be addressed in the corn loan. You know unfortunately our record here are earned purple and cool their own. Republican. It and there are. And his governor and on most issues one is the only word went through young. Choruses and moans. As one well on the institution. Amassed mandate in. Com or challenged this situation right now it is. There are being blamed by the U people who don't won't Wear a man. Hum. We're in situations where or they're not burden businesses and our own. Jews believe reluctant customers. As to whether or not I won't Wear a mask. And on its were losing customers. Constantly go rumors. 0060. And clarity and hand somebody else to point to hear what he had ordered. Yeah that's a great point here most people when they go into establishments. You know most places are are are gonna Wear masks and maybe that mass mandate. Helps encourage others let's talk about the Texas Rangers they're gonna have a 100% capacity and Ed globe life field on baseball's opening day April 5. So it community spreads coming down. About how do you how do you wage that choice. Ruling. Sport usually you do lose women doctors and the doctors and very clear. I don't acts are very clear that man's career and it. When you Wear or man and that Juarez. Go because she's immediate pursuit. Something like. Studio went on tunes and don't get more on current leader clear that it's an environment preview. And so on we should do was no rebel. Not always going to be like this one of people that are you gonna beat this thing. We do you have almost all in science. Own emotional we hear. Along at this point you know don't don't all of that science should you disregard it and we should all focus on the. And judge only about eight and a half percent of Texans have been fully vaccinated at slightly below the national average. How does a vote roll out going there in Texas I mean in Dallas. We'll do home pretty well we know green who worship. Oh in the White House and that may or most underserved Imke. The government forcibly who won't let you among them classes and incidentally. A million business leaders and Carson group. Lawmakers and asked him to call her seeing. Oakland they'll be restored and on talk Tennessee seven year old woman today. You own this a new era Obama are you mind. Yeah and seeing all we only. Let you. They are two point seven million people think yelling and arms and he'll move and you're until Wednesday. To plain old. Legs. When we need big get goes vaccines out there judge. You no. Where some breaking news now this senate has confirmed. Judge Merrick Garland as president Biden's pick to be attorney general of the United States in a strong bipartisan vote seventy to thirty. Garlands confirmation comes nearly five years to the day since he was nominated to the United States Supreme Court. By President Obama in his confirmation hearing. Garland told so there's that he would be the attorney general for all the people of the United States not the president's lawyer. Yost is that he would follow president Biden's lead on policy matters as long as it's consistent with the law. Now let's go over to Capitol Hill where top Democrats including leader Schumer and speaker Nancy Pelosi are reacting to the passage. That nearly two billion dollar code relief package. The relentless. Work of our stats. To make it possible to go over to the senate. I know that there senate chairs and members of their committees. Added commensurate. After a strong parents who are rich collaborative. We had the leadership of our chairs house and senate. And we had the intellectual resource used other committee members again. With the help of the fat usually eventually it never had this building possible without staff working real hard. Chevron this occasion and I think I can shakes cliche. And I said this to my colleagues in the house on the democratic side. This is your most consequential legislation and many of us well ever. Party to. Who knows what the future bridegroom but nonetheless Andrei instead all we celebrate. They currently are honoring the comments made by Arab presidents. And as we join with him in comments shame that help is on the way. And with that I'm pleased as always to welcome back to the house the former member here. Now the leader. The majority leader of the United States and it. Senator Chuck Schumer with appreciation. Clinton's great work. He didn't industry and it just grant all of that he natural exuberance together. To send back to last so that we could have been access to dashing. This dear leader block lawful. Nancy and let me thank you for your beautiful exuberance as well. And the thanks. Goes to the senators who are standing here. Our great committee chairs. And all of our senators who pulled together as one unit. Beating back killer amendments making sure that bill was as strong as possible. And I want to salute them. All of those who are here and some who couldn't be here. And I wanted to leave the house does well. We wore a seamless web. And we work together Democrats. On the house side Democrats on the on the senate side. All together because we knew how important is was to America so what do we say to America. We say to America help is on the way. Help is on the way. You will receive 14100 dollar checks by the end of march kelp is on the way. Vaccines will be full available far more quickly. To far more people at a -- in a shorter time she held his on the way our schools will open safely and more quickly than we thought to help is on the way each can. Half of America's children. More in property will not be in poverty because of this bill help is on the way. We Democrats may promises particularly we did in the senate. We said if we won those two seats in Georgia. We would get things done Mitch McConnell blocked bills four times in a row. And mr. Ross Sorkin mr. Warner told the citizens of Georgia if they were let did. They would make sure that the actual promises made would be promise is kept. And they have been so this is a wonderful day for America. This is one of the most consequential pieces of legislation. We have passed in decades and you know we can show America. That we can get things done to make. Their lives better and we will continue to do that. Through the rest of this session held is on the way. Now the distinguished. Majority leader of the senate. Not House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and senate majority leader Chuck Schumer they're celebrating the passage of that nearly two trillion dollar college nineteen relief package let's bring in ABC news political director. Rick Klein now from more on what this means moving forward Rick I'm the one hand. This is a big victory for president Biden his first big legislative win. But on the other hand he's a president who promised bipartisanship yet didn't get a single Republican to support this bill. Diana the planet deserve their policy and and Schumer of cross checks scores are a lot on their army including a promise of bipartisanship though wasn't part of it is an even more from now cheating policy meeting. Role he's still out enacting the legislation Sean the American people that is helping a long way. Those fingers of the mysteries. When it hasn't been able when those checks so I'll remind his own and you are aren't available to all Americans the country can zydeco in nineteen you pass that he'd be a cross is almost trying to say -- parks are now he's the senior. Approving a deal. The Brazilian tacking on masses one point nine trillion dollar he's legislation. And showing people that its government working for people that is a monumental challenge. Just you. And new Rick let me pick up on on the issue of bipartisanship. Which are Gemma sense of how much did it matters to voters meaning we see that this bill has a lot of the a lot of support even though it has no formal Republican support in congress and since got a lot of sport across their country. So what does this mean for president Bob president Biden's agenda going forward. Given that. Turns you know there are only the question little differently and it turns out if you could have bought his name on it. Desert hot looking. A little less. People were treated her worse and worse of course. Partisanship he it is we are seeing broadly on all the elements of the hill popularity around and you know help people and Freddie got seized power to help restaurants and businesses are all pretty usual how a child tax. Tax credit all enormously popular with teens really harsh and no question about where we are not our long term national debt problems Powell also that and the other pieces of the bill there are social programs. If liberals all this is our New York restaurant does well the goal of bipartisanship wanting you will always these important Danish calculation here among Democrats and president Byron White House was not present mission that is very it'll be legally and waited the Atlanta is Korean. Rather than the guys all aboard as well and keep our people and I co he's Indian premier. And Rick and the question now looms what's next support than Biden agenda summit send to go after infrastructure to try to get a bit more bipartisan support. But immigration is a huge issue it's one that Democrats want to take gone now sources have confirmed to ABC news. That the number of children detained at the southern border has hit a record high. And yet to White House is still refusing to call lists a crisis so one what logic. In in not using that term to describe what's happening and and more importantly how Indian administration addressing this. Blocking the legal Luzon the vehicle they're looking lawyer will be Tuesday was invoking Jesus sends. There's follow me Packard Ireland's Rory for the moment. I question for the White House now sees restaurants and how do you want lying. All these policies we saw immigration issue gonna go all the immigrants Orion. All the time series. Of that the guards are now you have the previous president putting our range of call all the tragedies. It. Although president by trying to do. I see no need for prioritizing Nancy's legislation there are a lot of things. Beyond the beyond had to be done. Do you it is treating process that not done yet on immigration reform. A bipartisan and work your personal all the loss. The passenger cars and other things you you look. Legalizing the so called dreamers as well he's the legislation but there's so much right now I think museum is being biggest operational challenge for the lion White House. How you want you are looking at that trump did and trying to keep shooting order and I thought she immigration is a move forward. They're not all his life are free to every day unbelievable these secondary. All they share our government structures being overwhelmed right now by all those children Rick Klein thank you. And the state of Texas has lifted its mass mandate and businesses have completely reopen until we come back what this means a return to normalcy and what the new CDC guidelines about fully vaccinated people could mean. For teachers and students can first here's a look back at one year ago today. Well this is unexpected and this was something that came out of China. And I hit us and many other countries and we're prepared we're doing great job within and it will go away to save more hello my will do everything she. Industry friendships and learn protect your airline gives you very important. But everybody has to be vigilant and has to be careful when he beat cop it's really what it now. Yeah. We're not quite. Ready to head to create those standards because we still have 90% of people unprotected. What I will say and we have sat at the CDC is schools should be the first place to open. I'm and so as if your schools are not open I don't believe that we should be opening other places because we really do need to get our children back to school. Well that was CDC director of shell while Hinske on Good Morning America today talking about. States and schools reopening and how important it is. That school should be right at the top of the reopening not bars and restaurants or theaters or other things but schools because of the importance for the children and for the wider economy should joining us live for more. On all the latest on the pandemic emergency is. Emergency position and ABC news contributor doctor Darrion Scott so doctor sudden thanks for being with us again let me ask you about this. Question of reopening schools and reopening. As Texas. Had it was just saw all reopen the whole state what impact do you think. These moves will have on what everybody wants which is a return to normalcy. Terry I think it's a step into our new normal as we began to have more and more people vaccinated against this virus but the question still looms over whether or not children are serving as high risk factors for transmission of this virus so far from what we have seen in the squalls it had been opened. The level of risk is low but it is not zero so we still would probably ask teachers and any other adults with an facility especially including students to continue to practice safe conditions which is wearing masks keeping a save social distance. And it's possible keeping areas highly ventilated what we get this vaccine outs or more and more people. Doctors and children can have grandparents who were vaccinated without being vaccinated themselves a protocol for school settings if teachers are vaccinated kids aren't. So the current protocol really has not changed much for the school setting really it is are trying to goes Stanley's were meeting with ten homes and it really isn't that the talks about meeting with one household. Now a classroom consists of many children from many different households so be rules say the same for that classroom which is students should continue to Wear a mask as well as teachers. And remain a safe and healthy distance arm but as far as being within the home. Two people are two groups of people can meet with each other if one has vaccinated and know when it's high risk and take all their. And I just done it does feel like a vaccination effort the wheels are beginning to turn. Faster and faster feels that way or president Biden set to announce today a push to procure a hundred million additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson to action. How does that go and improve the vaccine supply issues and it do you think that's gonna work. I'm hopeful but we have to also understand the Johnson & Johnson capacity or the availability is relatively low to return and buy as there are so we're hoping that this helps increase our numbers as we start to roll out the vaccine so far we're currently above its two million goal point that we discussed last time giving out vaccine per day so that means that our trajectory of getting to that 70% of people backs needed to achieve that vaccine induced herd immunity can come as early as this summer but right now it's speak is proving more more difficult as we tried to get into communities that need and get this vaccine into people who need it. And doctor setting cogan variants now account for 51%. Of new cases in New York City over 3000 cases of variants have been confirmed. Across the country so what do we know about these vaccines protecting against variance right now. The data is really preliminary and I will stated this is not the first and we senior variance and it certainly will not be the last as has Myers has transferred person to person. The increased possibility of variation and mutation and change increases which is why we try to focus on mitigating risk as much as possible so far we have seen that there is some benefit of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against he's Syrians whereas I'm all for example commonly town in South Africa. And right now we have new preliminary data on the morality your blood testing that looks to see if there is an antibody response that is appropriate. And those who received an intern and a by the vaccine against these variants and that has proven to be appropriate however that does not immediately apply to real life situations. Right now the number of people who have gotten the vaccine it's true it's actually proving quite active we have not seen many people coming into the hospital. Have been vaccinated with symptomatic of the nineteen so that is reassuring but we have to remain really really vigilant and cautious at this time and anyone who's already become infected with orbit nineteen after the vaccine I think requires genomic testing isolation and so that we can better understand whether or not you experience opposing more Rick. It's time doctor Darian sun it's always great to have you thank you. Thank you. Thanks to doctor said as always for that the impact of the pandemic on the education of our nation's children over the past year has been profound. A new Stanford study. Has found that distance learning had a negative impact on the reading skills at the elementary school level no surprise there are services Kotelly looked into what's being done. To correct to. Students and teachers alike at a steep learning curve when classes when virtual researcher says Stanford's graduate school of education say reading influence he suffered dramatically especially among second and third grade students this is an example how well they should be reading in third grade. Brings all the new benefit 2006 and both Cooper and thought. Foot and went to kick his look at what he's back they'd get back soon for shock. Instead there was a 30% drop influence he nationally from tests done using software from several Cisco based literal boy more than 100000 students across twenty cheese stays or given something to read. They didn't really got you loud and are courting you should also choose Moorer who she she's a number what was written correctly permanent. Teachers as Sarah's he's Gardner elementary saw the same problem across all grade levels interactive reading exercises were added. We've been able to do. Are buying their mentions reports beyond the teacher. For students who are really struggling. At this point. Crystal accolades and the lead Stanford researcher both said progress was made by fall reading influence he has an impact on other learning. Their education in terror. Insurance or rent this experience and waited it out more facts are we didn't talking. One year later however restoring truancy hasn't been achieved so there's catch up you. Although no question. No question and it's gonna take time it's gonna take us well into next year and potentially beyond. June 2 really. Closed at a lawn. Challenges ahead for our kids and our thanks. To David Louie in San Francisco for that report. And finally we want to end on this moment a three year old boy in forest city Pennsylvania finally got a hug his fully vaccinated grandmother. After not seeing her in over a year take a look. Skin she. Owner. It's big yeah. It's definitely a minute. He didn't leave them here at your next. Few then. Trenton when he starts running it's the best we look forward to seeing many more moments. Light that one including I can't wait to see my two year old son hugged my parents as well it's been a long time. It has indeed Agassi our kids. With their vaccinated grandparents last weekend and it is the war the brilliance. And that doesn't stress here on the breakdown I'm Diane Zito. And I'm Terry Moran listen back here tomorrow at 3 PM eastern emigrated and. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.