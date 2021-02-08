Transcript for The Breakdown: US meets President Joe Biden’s vaccine goal

Everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed out and then I'm your Phillips in for Terry Moran 70% of Americans now receiving at least. One dose of a cool rotavirus vaccine. Weeks after president right initial goal of the fourth of July. The milestone comes comes rather as the delta Mary and is fueling a surging cases the US now reporting more than 100000. New cases in the single day. For the first time since February we'll break down and where we stand in this fight against the virus. Your risk of losing their homes after a federal moratorium on evictions expire this weekend. Progressive Democrats are blaming president Biden for failing to extend the pandemic policy but the White House says. Its hands are tied by the Supreme Court. We have the latest from. And their young successful in making pretty good money so why these millennial is still feel like they're living paycheck to paycheck. We'll break down the economic factors keeping young professionals in debt and. But we begin with the latest on the pandemic the White House called the nineteen data director treated today that 70% of US adults are now at least partially vaccinated. Calling it a milestone in the effort to combat the pandemic. But the delta variant is fueling a surge throughout the country with doctor thought she warning things are going to get worse. The daily average of new US cases over 72000. Up 532%. Since mid June. So once again seeing long lines to get tested this one in hard hit Florida. Meanwhile Louisiana is reporting the highest infection rate in the country with cost utilization is there up. Nearly 500%. From last month -- Norman has the latest. To variant cases by king. It Chicago hundreds of thousands of concert goers crammed into grant park this weekend for Lyle of blues. Officials say 90%. Of attendees were vaccinated but now they're monitoring for any possible cogan spread. As the US marks a troubling new milestone. Recording more than a 100000. New code would cases in a single day for the first time since February. We keep saying over and over again. The solution to this is Kiet. Vaccinated 47 states and territories now categorized. As areas with high or substantial community transmission. At the Children's Hospital in New Orleans they went from zero building patients at the beginning of the week. To twenty by Thursday. In our Q we have paid 23 month old infant on a high frequency Gosling and later. We've had this for other teenagers all unvaccinated. In the unit. George spoke to doctor Francis Collins the director of the national institute of health earlier this morning. Her doctor practicing yesterday and this we do things really get worse before they get better but he doesn't think that lock downs. Are going to be needed how do you see the fall playing out we want to avoid lock downs at all costs but that means we're gonna have to do some other things that won't necessarily. Be welcomed by people how such as the new recommendation. Of wearing masks and indoor gatherings even if you're vaccinated and. And I thanks to Jeanette Norman in New Orleans are let's bring an epidemiologist and professor of infectious diseases at University of Florida. Doctor Carty cherub moody. Doctor we are seeing at more than 100000. New cases in a single they now right here in the US and for the first time since February actually. And doctor patchy as you heard has warned that things are going to get worse so how bad can we expect things to get. And when to expect the delta variant to actually peak. What you're seeing now starts orderly TV networks and utter. Arson is full almost all are talking to. Spiritual their backs and beyond capacity. It's so it feels like he should our. Don't do anything I think executed worst but it keeps. What's the most immediate end to ignore where she she knew or did on. You cannot get someone more accepted in our son's behalf. It measures and that includes letting Hamas endorse. And using human relations seventies. Rent opening windows CEO ports should be it's me RC EO Bob Morton community. Science is already in the sorry but you get a cheating The Beatles the coach rich really are there. Re learning from angry this is the essence of our. So I don't think you can predicament that Egypt chiefs greets you draw the ski. The UK and India. Senator. Arts are keeping that in mind the good news is that the US vaccination rate is actually picking up nearly a month after fourth of July the US. Has finally hit president Biden's vaccine my house and as you know of 70%. Of adults ages eighteen and up. Having at least one shot in the White House telling us it just yesterday was the fifth consecutive day with more than 700000. Doses administered. So could actually help us get out of the woods and how many more Americans do you think need to be vaccinated for case numbers. Actually to start dropping. It seemed that generated an immediate candles. In the sixth grade Judy shutter recently bought. The source. A lot of them a majority Morgan and so he only. Exceed or reach Somalia and asks that long it should community. What's the audience. Yeah yeah he's ready numbers. We have some weeks ago to me now are Shia army she inspections. And the communities. Summer exists or actually. The boots on the racks he's. Nuts on the sheets or more. We just need more and more and she should also us and keep from each security ever. So we need to get more color and verses in Brussels. And then she said NPR or the interests. You mentioning getting hill you know there's a growing concern about kids getting more seriously ill from the virus as well as a rise of another respiratory virus in addition to Kobe and do schools need to start rethinking plans to fully reopen what's your opinion. Here is the biggest challenge. For our kids and chances are since. Seeing that its licks. We're reopens. Is the law go. We're seeing that not only you know there are seen. Or are we seeing there and it's seeing. Click here all this law don't mixing things like. Shooting and access. Them all over some tricky murder or she can not addicts are creating. And we are looking at this sends a mixed picture or every team. They're just risks only really be Anglo Oates NBC WA. That CDC. Except. Look at are all season and loyalists who grew different relations are an almighty. We must going to school strong but it everyone else in this week's or we. So resilient compared. As a leverage over remarks and I do get two months or weeks. Senator Ingrid programs. It's. At the Mike kids as well. You know Israel is offering booster shots in the UK is going to start in September so it's just a matter of time before the FDA authorizes. Booster booster shots here in the yet in the US right. I think so I think there are groups should see a list of what's. In order not the end learned that is yes and then morally. I think these troops he didn't object just didn't look well it's just that can only remember the Eagles. They hit man and termites eat. The end only get what critics think lets you sequence Leon these shots are being mean. You know anybody Tierney a company's. Bottom and a key error Mandy and I'll be useless chase it's. I agree or Britain's that's. Well before we go I I when asked about the patients that you treat can that you treat daily we've you know as we've heard a large majority of people hospitalized are unvaccinated. And we know the vaccine misinformation has contributed to that. Thing is the biggest piece of ms. Serb misinformation. Out there right now that you'd like to clear up for us. The biggest lesson from you see there this is like to mention a symbol he ordered her car and she. That's our biggest most rich there. At least in your jeans and one or more organization it's almost all of this is an. Art and one or more bullish. But it's Sicily. And it's getting them to see it all arms and community members and involved. Good to see it's a great feeling eat. I agree or created. Or what are we are an era here but. It's law. One grant why is he severely ill are law. These numbers. Exits out there where all we can become the us to get sent us from the agency. Seriously get me. Usually the nation Britain marks Boris we weren't as stable but what's that salutes its CE. We're in a few weeks. Such a carted tours of duty appreciate your time today thank you. Kelly caught up with some Americans impacted by this recent surge in Kobe in nineteen cases take a listen. Forget all the stupidity all Paula anti fractures in all left. Turn where they get their information is completely wrong. So I'm new eleven nurses and in my family and stuff and everything so. And people taught themselves this is what works and. As far as the messes it I would like to talk to people that flu vaccine hasn't it likely where. I know there's a lot of stuff out there yet between victim and waded through this so much from both sides. But if you're hesitating and it's not because. I like your health is going to be affected by the vaccine a war. Anything like that appear hesitant. And it's just more about like these side effects or things like that just do it because. A sore arm. A small fever. Sick for a game is better than. Having your loved ones that have to bury you. Did not coming home to your kids what it's also been done. It's not worth it. Because to scoot yeah. And while the US has finally hit that milestone of 70% of adults vaccinated ABC news political director Rick Klein. Rice at the pandemic is testing Biden's commitment to. Bob follow both the science and also to be honest and transparent about cove in nineteen Rick says that America. How Biden has said was coming back together on the fourth of July neither coming back nor together at this point reclined joining us now and record is getting news apparently. Senator Lindsey Graham. South Carolina senator has tested positive for Kobe nineteen what do we know. Security was vaccinated he says he's had felt some symptoms over the weekend got tested and he does indeed have cove at nineteen he says he's glad he got thaksin because he's assumes that his assent has been part of it worse. If you were not he also says he will be quarantining for ten days curious addressing the senate has different rules in the house. Mass marrying the rest weary is much more common and much more forced in the senate and it is in the house I additionally the senate does not have remote voting like it has gone in the house so. Senator Graham will now for the next ten days be. Not they are thankfully for many the other senators although they were working through the weekend that he felt those symptoms early on so. It's not clear how many he might have exposed on the floor of the senate again masks were being warned so we're just we're just getting this information this afternoon. I will continue to follow it meanwhile as we mentioned the president's been having a hard time following the science and also being very honest about Kobe nineteen. Why is he facing these challenges when it comes to getting the nation vaccinated right now. Bowl for one the science is changing the virus is changing what we know about it what we know about the vaccines efficacy has changed I think it was it an initial reluctance by authorities to recognize. How. How severe breakthroughs could be. I think the conflicting information would just weeks removed from the CDC saying it's up that vaccinated individuals would not have to Wear masks. Then reversing themselves it's confusing to a lot of people. To understand look on his own you live in what the local and state regulations are how it interacts with the federal guidance. And in addition to that you've had some Republicans who. I have said look we're trying to go out there and convince people to get vaccinated if you're also telling them that they need to continue to Wear a mask if that's a mixed message I they'd like to see the president also focus on permanent authorization for the vaccines to remove that from the equation. It is very difficult and I think it's telling that even now Anthony found she and and president Biden bulls say. That lock downs are not party equation that they are off the table. We just don't know what the science is going to lead so they may end up having to turn to reverse themselves even on that red line that they've drawn. And Rick meanwhile some landlords and tenants were already back in court today after the federal moratorium on evictions expired over the weekend House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Is again calling on the White House to extend the moratorium saying the new surgeon co would cases makes a critical. We caught I would some Americans who are risk of losing their homes let's listen. That they analysts don't tell if someone gets the more time. To where she can because the house to mark and effectively. Limited time. To find something. The last thing I want is for myself my kids to be. Sitting in the shelter. Walt pandemic it's going through because we'll spread into the air like wild fire before. The property owners particularly smaller ones got a pet to deal with that and do not have that income stream coming in. It's been my attention from that for every dollar rent we collect 9192. Cents of that goes back out into the economy. Tax payments for mortgages full insurance payments to pay personnel to run the properties were. Over the week in apartment. Please tell me that there capitalized review my least they didn't say it was Bernard aiming at they actually didn't give a reason at all they just need they email. That stated and we're sorry to actually fingers. So my intentions my obligations is to take care my responsibilities. And I want to be able to provide some sort out once and one day have a home. On that I could call my home mom but right now is just very difficult for every want. All right some people affected by the eviction moratorium different sides there Rick. The House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also says Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. We'll give a presentation tomorrow on the crisis so what's the latest on what we're gonna hear from yellen and and can the White House single handedly extend this as blow she's asking. Diane is really interest thing out of the statement just out from the white house Press Secretary gen socking moments ago. Said that the president has asked the CDC to find whatever legal justifications it can to extend the moratorium perhaps citing. The new variant now we do have a Supreme Court ruling that that ended the moratorium at the end of last month but. Without congressional eight action you have that in effect but he's asking the CDC to go scrub the books again. I and and Jen Saki saying also that to so far they have not found that legal authority it's a really stark admission of the powerlessness of the administration to act on its own. At the same time they are letting people know landlords know that there are federal and state programs that are available for them that they can apply for to try to bridge the gap that. That renters and about a third of the third of the of is this is about a third of all renters nationwide right now are covered by state or local moratoriums. Biden also calling on state and local authorities to extend their moratoriums trying to show that the White House is not on aware of this but not right now or offer any kind of a solution that would in that would help the millions of of both landlords that haven't been paid as well as Steve the ranchers that's out right now face this prospect so is a dire situation Democrats of course control congress but they have not been able to Muster the numbers the past this. And so far mostly what the White House is talking about is talking about it the bully pulpit letting people know about the options up more than that action. Edge of singing here in the house speaker calling on the White House do something that we know congress can do. If they would just. Be able to get it together and and get this pass in the meantime we are gonna hear from from Janet Yellen again so curious so what we're gonna hear from her. Before I then go ahead and ask you about this in for she. Capture plan. Yeah out of the White House is trying to prepare as much as it can around the treasury secretary's announcement. Hoping that they're able to bring some good news to people so far though they haven't been able to bring anything that is stated that's really concrete to the table. The federal agencies are now under the direction of president Biden looking for what they can do trying to find the options and I think. You know this of it's a relevant point in this is easy to see a landlord as the bad guy and a situation like that the many of them are small business men and women. Read they depend on net income as well and right now is not a time anyone wants to be kicked out of anything given that the new threats that are that are posed by the delta Barron. And the senate Rick also unveiled a Texan that one trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill and includes 110 billion for roads and bridges. 39 billion for public transit 65 billion to expand broadband Internet it's now headed for debate on the senate floor so what are its prospects. Look at pretty good in the senate out things may last a while we heard from the senate Republican leader who's actually among the Republicans who. Voted to start the debate is that we're not gonna be rushed into this process we want to have an opportunity to amend this but. Given how carefully crafted this other packages it's hard to imagine that there's going to be major substantial changes when you already have. About by about two thirds of the senate behind it got you don't want to tinker too much around the edges it will take awhile and then. The bigger of the health hurdle could very well lead house once again over in the house speaker Pelosi and many of her allies on the progressive side it said. We're not gonna take this up and less. We know the senate is going to pass that much larger infrastructure package that the Democrats are pushing on their own without Republicans so there's a lot of complicated choreography but doll lot of celebration is well on Capitol Hill. For a rare bipartisan breakthrough this took place over the weekend. All right ABC's political director Rick Clyde thank you for San. Coming up minimal ideals across the country make good money but they still feel like they're living paycheck to paycheck. We come down we'll break down some of the economic factors keeping young professionals and feeling and not so rich yeah. And welcome back you're watching ABC news lie over the breakdown they have been referred to as the Henry's high earners not rich yet. And her recent study found a majority of them. Feel like they live paycheck to paycheck. House trichet spoke to some of them who say a six figure salary may not go as far as you think. We are typical little ill. I've been able to really extend those horizons and take the trips around the world I mean like I'm fearing there like. You're young and successful in making good money some call them Henry's. Short for high earners not reach yet. They make more than a 100000 dollars in the year usually hander twenties or thirties. The American dream yeah except when you back to render student test ranked and personal spending. Many say that six figure salary doesn't go nearly as far as you might think. You're getting into the my opinion well. Call it must lead an. A recent study found 60% W so called Henry's feel like they're living paycheck to paycheck when I'm from the mind you for reference median household income in the US is about 70000 dollars a year. Grant sees its high school is being god is actually from my hometown of Marietta Georgia and now he works is a technology consultant in Atlanta. Making between one and 200000 dollars a year. I'm curious. You never heard of the term Henry before we discussed it now I had it's a position that I always wanted to be and the Fed not rich yet. He is. Not a part that I expected to. Really have to weigh in on. Her band a big part of that delay was due to a six figure student loan debt. But there's still work to be done to get to those goals that I could builds up in my mind. What would happen at that point. In New York thirty year old turner Coles has a similar story student loan dead sometimes eats up so much of his income it feels like he's paying a second rent is this is hell I'm feeling. Oh my god what is somebody who makes the poverty line. Ceiling according to education data dot org the average student loan debt in America is nearly 40000 dollars prima Lonnie as the founder of stash twelfth. A financial planning firm that works exclusively with Henry's she. Average Henry comes to ask around 80000 in student she's accumulated additional degrees. Even in school longer and so they have greater. 34 year old Courtney Nichols doesn't have high student loan debt. But even with the 300000 dollars she and her husband make annually in Virginia they feel like they have to watch their spending. When he lived at all example bomb paper it's like how they got a lot of money. But it is his current incidents. Six years ago we where he lives checks go lavalas 2000 dollars is like isn't easy didn't hear everything he says border. You tell you es death that. Something else to account for sky high living cost. The median price for a home has spiked 19%. In just one year and it's particularly high in cities where many Henry's live. San Francisco Los Angeles new York and Washington DC. Some told us they want to be able to enjoy some luxuries for their hard work there's also social elements like homo culture. There's a certain degree of what's known as lifestyle treat life and what a tree it what I believe it for what possible. Pain and I believe that's where the pressure comes from a receive all of our friends doing all these amazing gains buying homes reading her car she and Don will meet its financial advisors to credit card debt to back not. But you don't realize that your friends have credit card debt and so you just think well and making do it I should be able to do it to look fashion and done it becomes this this cycle it's very very difficult to break. Jennifer testy always a 34 year old lawyer in blogger from Washington DC she calls herself a Henri bringing in about a 130000 dollars a year. She says she's never felt the squeeze and is looking to redefine the term. It may appear. That I sort. Subscribe to miss Laney. I don't you all like sound great when I'm Jay right. In really it is highly real in the Clinton she now knew it took two years while you can where is eager. Saturday he goes yeah. Money only freezing it. Nothing in the name by teens on the way and only think any records since it. For years what are your goals you're able to be free she is able to dean. Able to take vacations and go out to dinner are happy to see only twice and may those schools are priority. Otherwise. I am million packs them and Alex for sure AE ABC news Atlanta and. I thanks Alex appreciate for that report well as Alex mentioned student loans are financial drag for that group of millennia else. The numbers are staggering in climbing 45 million borrowers at the end of 20/20. Owed a record one point seven trillion dollars and at the end of next month. Many Americans who had their loans frozen since march of twenty to when he. Are in for a rude awakening when pandemic relief expires. Today's discuss situation Sandy Baum senior fellow at the urban institute she's done it deep dive into who knows the most. In student loans. Sandy I first want to get your reaction to Alice's peace does that square with what you found with regard to student loans. Getting higher earners pretty hard. Well the. Pressing his setbacks stories about so much more than student loans threat it's clear that student loans are very small piece of what is going on with the people that you profiled in that story it is true that those people who tend to be people who went to graduate school at a special degrees. Earning a lot of money relative they keep on idea goes out to people with a high student loan that if you went to medical alert law school or business school on the Euro unlikely she'll have accumulated. More than a 100000 dollars in student debt and if you only went into an associate degree and how about a relatively low. Less student debt. On Dolly trans yes you have more student debt. I'm not really get us other not struggling some people student debt are really struggling at least equal don't seem to really understand what that would me I'm they would live better if they had their incomes. Student dead or Sharon. Is Sarah going to the numbers a little bit here because your study of fate of fed data shows that households with graduate degrees 056%. Of the outstanding education debt but according to 2019 data they also make more than twice the median income. 106000. Vs 47000. That you say that. For giving all student debt would as a result deliver a big windfall for these people who you argue can afford to pay. But is it fairly even out of your forgiving student left for others and then when they're carrying so much of the debt. Well let's say first. Have a program in the federal government Rick you have got a student loans can be incremented repayment plan where what you pay is a share a -- income accounted you don't make payments if the worked into minimum wage you don't make payments but the more you learn the more you say. So and in that program if you can't get off your undergraduate at twenty years you graduate didn't quite ears we will give the balances. So a lot of that debt that we project we will print it is a graduate students because they can borrow a sentiment in and in amount of money. And probably many of them while they at all so they are not excluded from neck. It typically were to premiere of all outstanding student debt which is really not a very good public policy idea. Would you eliminate those peak all you what are we can get Dolly's of student at say 101000. Everybody but that wouldn't make a big dent in the 100000 dollars in many of those graduate students oh. Who's it back it see average tax increase and it if those borrowers who. Are struggling to live that they are not yet rich lifestyle don't it. And we now get back. That the and a 20/20 student debt topped one point seven trillion dollars a 100%. Increase. From 2010 so instead of issuing more and more debt in the media for giving it down on the line would tackling the cost of education itself. Why is college education so expensive in the United States. The real problem is that we don't have enough grant date or people from low and moderate income households. Of the people really struggling of people who. His parents don't have any money who can't help them pay to go to college and really don't have any other resources and we had more grant date but those people then they would accumulate less student debt. There would be less of a black student debt problems in very big problem and much less they quote Christ. Oh yes I'll a couple of now a graduate students. Who are buying a lot of money graduate programs are very expensive. And some people are going to graduate programs that don't actually get them high paying jobs ends. Maybe they should consider not getting that and then goes programs wouldn't be able there right. It would be better if Alex were cheaper. Absolutely and we need to work or helping to a college crisis. And critiquing college prices down but that's not gonna stop people from buying a lot of money going get professional degrees so that they can those hundred to 300000 dollar salaries Leach tests are sky. Asked. Cindy one more question if you don't mind freeze on loan prepayments that's expiring September 30. That means the return of interest charges and payments in pursuit of loans in. What are the implications. On whether he does or does not. Well there's a lot of concern about if all of a sudden everybody has to start crying with a bureaucracy be in place to help them Deepak. It's not so they have to pay Eminem have debts they've gotten a really good deal for. You know while not having to pay but there could be a real problem with trying to get everybody Japan a saddened. Allard in income didn't payment clans. They're not inclined to have lower earnings that won't have to make any signature image the only people. In those who have a day are the people who actually. Enough money to be able to record not in a kid eagle watching it you are not anything. Get into one of those going insects and best thing you can do to protect. Great advice I was we can follow other parts of the country where students didn't have to pay for college the urban institute says sandy bomb appreciate you sandy thank you. Thank you can happen in. Right Diane did you know that even monsters are scared of getting shots. OK he's not really scared and he's not really a monster she is metal ahead mr. Laurie who actually stepped away from his heavy metal music for a moment. 