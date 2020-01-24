Transcript for Brewery uses photos on beer cans to help get dogs adopted

Pero. Two year old candy is a German shepherd massive mix she smarts. And full of energy she loves nothing more than playing in one of our yards with a ball and it's a simply a shelter environment where they're going to be in a kennel for most of the hours of the day is not great for a dog like that but she's been the shelter since June and now a brewery called motor works. Is trying to change that she's such a sweetheart and she's looking for home. And the so many stories like that that's why Deri a longer says motor works brewing in downtown Bradenton is featuring Keene DE and other adopt a bulldogs on their beer can. Students memory the first can run of our crews are golden logger we put Ford awful dogs. Onto the chance to raise awareness for the shelter and to raising funds for the shelter as well. Each candidate has a picture of the dock and says a little something about that animal services says the publicity is a huge help. Because right now there it nearly twice their capacity. It has been a constant problem. As that the county's only open and mission's shelter. We take in anywhere from fifteen ditch when he animals every day. That's why all of the proceeds are going to help build a new shelter so Bart to of the dogs on the cans keying in Morton. Have been adopted but many more including Keene. Are waiting to find a forever home. I just want to continue to raise awareness as well as the funds. To fund these dogs and their homes. In manatee downy when dealing. ABC action news.

