Transcript for Buffalo Wild Wings employees fired over alleged racially-insensitive incident

I'm Alexis Nick Adams reporting in Naperville just outside Chicago were to Buffalo Wild Wings employees are fired. After they allegedly told a group of people they needed in the tables because of the color of their skin Gasol have been just a couple of days ago here now at FaceBook post gone viral the customers are talking about what happened here in Naperville the group says. They were hearing about to have dinner in the suburbs with some kids and they were asked me tables because a customer is a regular there didn't want to sit by black people. The group left the restaurant and alerted upper management immediately about what they say happened inside. We're reached out to buffalo wild answer comment the company sent this statement telling us they fired at least two employees. Saying they're looking into the alleged incident very seriously and are conducting a thorough internal investigation by those two employees are without a job this morning in Naperville. The customers have contacted a legal team in Naperville I'm Alexis kick out of watching ABC news life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.