Transcript for CA police release body camera footage of teen girl being fatally shot

You're about to see relevant video footage and photographs here radio transmissions. And learn of other evidence and facts so we have a better understanding of what occurred during this incident. Art at. He would meet a purple. Eagles Dreier I ought. I three K shots fired shots fired. So we don't have children. I got suspect on the freeway. I need medics police. Unaware he had. That meant it runs off my back. Oh. At approximately 8:30 PM. Roughly ninety minutes after this instant and occurred. The Anaheim police department communication center received a 911 telephone call from the females father. Indicating that the female took their renal car had been missing for about three hours and may have wanted to harm herself. 911 what's your emergency. Typically come Irabu is my daughter he's taken the caller. I've given her a couple almost four hours now. And I don't know I have so much he's on medication right now for anti depressant. I think there are you want a Tyler appropriately could not air but it. But I think parts. Cole cut and what happened at issue lead. In Anaheim California. She left nor Howard. Left about reality yeah how did you products. C seventeens. Are you afraid that you and I heard her out. Although it was later discovered the hand and pointed the officer was a replica. In this side by side comparison with an actual firearm it to be seen that the two are nearly indistinguishable. From one another. Paramedic personal arrived he continued treatment of the female she was transported to a local hospital where she passed away.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.