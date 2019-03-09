Transcript for California boat fire rescue suspended after no signs of additional survivors

Yesterday beginning at first light and continuing throughout the day the search for survivors and victims and for the disaster that took place. On the conception. Continued. As part of the initial size up to assess the search area. We are fortunate that the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dive team. Flew into the area and deployed divers who once the size up was completed. The search operation was turned over to the Santa Barbara sheriff's underwater search and rescue team. The US Coast Guard the National Park Service the San Louis Obispo sheriff's dive team all supported. Our teams search efforts. In the search and recovery process. Sadly no additional. Survivors have been found. An additional sixteen. Victims were located. And yesterday afternoon's efforts and were brought back to our coroner's bureau. This makes in total twenty. Victims who have been.

