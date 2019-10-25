Transcript for California wildfires causing major damage to homes

All right so we're starting out west the wildfires are still burning out of control in Southern California. Destroying homes and pushing tens of thousands of people to evacuate so mad gunman is on the ground in Santa Clarita California with the latest. Matt it's good to see you can you just show us what you're dealing with right now. It's very tense battle all morning long hair Kimberly and good morning to you congratulations on the set. This is just one house of firefighters have been trying to put down. It has been burning for five hours now we've been here. And it's still not out it gives you a sense of the intensity of the firefight check out the assets and not so many fire trucks here we've been seeing. Air assets as well try to hit this day and tens of thousands of people 40000 just in this area load of Santa Korean I'm gonna have my cameraman navigate this little river caused by. Paul firefighters water. So many homes and theirs is gridlock getting out yesterday. Officers going door to door begging people to get out. On bullhorn saying get out now this fire was entirely engulfing that ball and we take you back. To see what it looks like behind one thing you're gonna notice right away Kimberly those palm trees just over my left shoulder. Look at them just. Flailing in the win there and that's been the story here it's this win gusting this morning in over fifty miles an hour still gusting probably. Mid forties plus. Spark letters can help us get through here. Got a whole is full of water but. Watching to see. What it looks like. On the other side. So this is where the wins been coming all the way up this valley this morning. Everything here was engulfed in flames these fires were just leaping over here firefighters an incredible job. Rescuing most of these houses in this neighborhood they really save them. But despite flames that were leaping. 2030 feet in the air. At times now. The rise here. It's super super dry what we're seeing. There is what you could call me up three horsemen of the fire apocalypse we have extremely low humidity like less than in a dry Sauna. We also have high temperatures. Well into the ninety's. And very highway dizzy just noticed that this is what firefighters had to contend with the right to the back of Alice looked fine but those flying embers that we've been seeing for the past. 24 hours somehow got into the needs of this out they've been hacked. It away try to get it out think it's mostly out there's 10 they don't want to see Kimberly. I'm gonna walk across the street here. Matt Light camera Najaf what are those houses over there. You can see that kind of weird kinky ish magenta glow they were hit with fire retardant from a plane that gives his sense of how intense the battle was here from the air and on the ground is going on across this area and more bad news. These red flag warnings are expected to persist. Throughout the entire day to day and then beat back. Early next week so a very hectic and a hard and hiring few days ahead firefighters. So far no word on the number of damages. Structures damaged that we've seen several of them ourselves firefighters in the about those a little bit later. Again not just before I leave you I just want to know do we do we have any idea that this is going to get better anytime soon. Well today probably not not. The fire danger is get a heads south of where we are here in Torrance county San Diego county and persists here so no it's gonna get. Possibly worse if that's possible but you know the good news is. Not many houses caught fire we're not talking about entire neighborhoods here although we're talking about many thousands of acres an enormous disruption. In people's lives you know those 40000 people had to pick up ago. That any warning pretty much what's a web herself very tough for lots of folks out here. Kimberly yes it's pretty difficult to imagine Matt dodman right there in Santa Clarita thank you for the updates and appreciate it.

