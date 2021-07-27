Transcript for Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn recalls racial abuse during Jan. 6 riot

An hour reckon I has also done to summarize. It's just a moment. Chairman Thompson. Members of the select committee. Thank you for he opportunity today to give my account. The going to be disingenuous since 2021. From a firsthand experience as a capitol police officer directly involved in those events. And still hurting from what happened that they. And provide in his testimony sold in my personal capacity. And not as a represented of a pianist his capitol police. Before beginning. Before I begin. I think take a moment in my time. To ask for a moment of silence. For my fallen colleague also brand Signet. Who died from injuries he sustained. In the line of duty defending the capital Barbie love democracy. Thank you. I report for duty at the capitol as usual early on the morning of January 6. We understood that the vote to certify president Biden's election will be taken place that day and protests might occur outside the capital. But we expect anything mysteries has to be peaceful expressions. Of First Amendment freedoms. Just like the scores of demonstrations we have been we had observed for many years. After roll call I took my over watch posts on the east front of the capitol. Standing on the steps could lead up to the senate chamber. As the morning progressed I did not see or hear anything they gave me cause for alarm. But around 10:56 AM I receive a text message from a friend. Forwarding a screen shot of what appeared to be the potential plan of action. Very different from a peaceful demonstration. The screens up or the caption. January 6. Rally point. Linkin Park. And said the objective. Was the capital. It said amongst other things that trump. Has given us marching orders and to keep. Your guns hitting. It urged people to bring your trauma kids. And gas masks. To link up early and to date. Six to twelve man teams. It indicated there would be time to arm up. Seeing that messes cause me concern. To be sure and looking back now. Is seemed to foreshadow what happened later. At the time though we have not received any threat warnings from our chain of command. I had no independent reason. To believe their violence was headed our way. As the morning progressed through the crowd of protesters began to swell on the east side of the capital. Many displaying trump flags. The crowd was chanting slogans like stop the steel. And we want trump. But demonstration was still being conducted in a peaceful manner. Early afternoon capitol police dispatch advise them all units over the radio that we had an active 10100. At the Republican National Committee nearby. 10100 is police code for suspicious packaged says is a potential bomb. That radio dispatch got my attention and I started to get more nervous. In worried especially because the crowds on the east front of the capitol where continuing to grow. Around the same Thomas daughter receiving reports on the radio about large crowd movements around the capital. Coming from the direction of the ellipse. To both the west and east front of the capitol. Then I heard urgent radio calls for additional officers to respond to the west side. And an exclamation. A desperate voice that demonstrators on the west side head priest sentenced. Now it was obvious there was a direct threat to the cap room. I quickly put only steel chest plea which weighs approximately twenty pounds. During my M four rifles sprinted around the north side of the capitol. To west here's. And the railing of the inaugural stage. Where I had a broad view of what was going going. I was stunned by what I saw. And what seemed like a sea of people capitol police officers and metropolitan police offers MPV. We're engaged in desperate hand to hand fighting with writers across the west lawn. Until Dan. I have never seen anyone. Physically this sort. Capitol police or MPD let alone win this mass assaults being perpetrated on law enforcement officers. I witnessed the writers using all kinds of weapons against officers including flag poles. Medal despite threats that they had torn apart and various kinda project house. Officers were being bloodied in the fighting many were screaming. And many were blinded and coughing. From chemical irritants being sprayed in their faces. I gave decontamination needs was many officers as I could. Flushing their eyes and water to dilute chemical irritants. Soon there after I heard. Attention all units. The capital has been breached. And that writers when various places inside the building. At that point I burst into the capitol with another officer. Going first into the basement on the senate side where Gergen and PD officer needed a defeat due later. After returning outside to the west terrace to assist officer was. I went back into the capital and up the stairs towards the crypt. There are songwriters. Quit invaded the capital carrying of a confederate flag. If Fred mag of sleigh and they don't tread on me flag. I decided to stand my ground there to prevent any writers from heading downstairs. To the lowest terrace instruments. Because that's where officers were getting decontamination made in war and were particularly vulnerable. At the top of the stairs I confronted a group of insurrection this morning then do not go back go down those steps. One of them shouted keep moving patriots. Another displayed would look like a law enforcement beds and told me we're doing this for you. When the invaders approached me like he was going to try to get past me and hit down the stairs. I hit him knocking him down. After giving relieved by other officers. In the crypt I took off running upstairs towards the speaker's lobby. And help the plainclothes officer who was getting hassled by insurrection is. Some of them were dressed like members of the Melissa group. Ranked tactical vest. Cargo pants and body armor. I was physically exhausted and it was hard to breed. And to see because of all the chemical spray in the air. More more insurrections were pouring. Into the area by the speaker's lobby near the rotunda. Some wearing magaw bats. And shirts that said trump 20/20. I told him to just leave the capital and in response to your note no man this is our house. President trump invited us here. We're here to stop this deal. Joseph Biden is not the president. Nobody voted for Joseph Biden. I'm a law enforcement officer. Gonna do my best to keep politics out of my job. But in this circumstance I responded. When I voted for Joseph Biden. Is my vote night count. In my nobody. Deb prompted a torrent of racial epithets. One woman and a pink mega shirt yeah note. Yesterday guys the motive for Joseph Biden. In the crowd perhaps routes when he people. Joined in screaming. Boom. No Warren had ever. Ever called me. Well wearing the uniform of the capitol police officer. In the days following the attendance of Rex and other black officers share with me there own stories of racial abuse on January 6. One officer told mean he had never. And in this it she's entire forty years of life mean cola to his face. And that streak ended on January 6. Yet another black officer later told me giving crew confronted. By insurrections in the capital who told him. Put your gun down and we'll show UConn and you really are up. To be candid granted afternoon as a blur. But I know I went to all the capital to assist officers who needed aid and help expel more insurrection has. In the crypt. I encountered sergeant good Mel was giving this is just went unconscious woman quit being in the crowd of writers on the west side of the capitol. I hope to carrier it's an area the house majority leader's office. She was administered CPR. As the afternoon wore on I was completely drained both physically. And emotionally. And then shot and total disbelief over what had happened. What's the building was cleared. I went to rotunda to recover with other officers. Share experiences from what happened that after known. Representative Rodney Davis was they're offering support offices. And when he and I saw each other he came over and he gave me a big hug. I sat down on the banks in the rotunda with a friend of mine. Was also a black capitol police officer. And told him about the racial slurs I endured. Became very emotional. And begin yelling. How the blank could something like this happen. Is this America. I began sobbing. Officers came over to console me. Later on January 6. After order and security. Had been restored in the capital. Too hard work and sacrifices. Of law enforcement. Members. Took the floor of the house to speak out about what it happened that day. Among them was House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Who along with my fellow officers. I have protected that date and will protect today and tomorrow. I have protected that date and will protect today and tomorrow. In my lower minority leader to his great credit. Said the following to the house. The violence. Destruction. And chaos we saw earlier I was unacceptable. On democratic. And un American. It was the saddest day I've ever had serving in this institution. In quote. Members of the select committee. And minority leader was absolutely right. For. How we describe what took place in the capital. And for those of us in the capitol police who served in Revere this institution. And who love the capitol building. It was a sad day for us is well. More than six months later in January 6 still isn't over from me. I don't avail myself of multiple counseling sessions from the capitol police employee assistance program. And I'm now receiving private counseling therapy for the persistent emotional trauma of that day. I've also participated in many. Peer support programs with fellow law enforcement officers from across. I know so many other officers continue to hurt. Folks physically. And emotionally. I want to take this moment to speak to my fellow officers about the emotions there continue to experience from the gets in January 6. There's absolutely nothing wrong it was seeking professional counseling. What we went to debt they was traumatic. And if you're hurting please take advantage. At the Charleston services that are available to us I also respectfully ask that this select committee. Reviewed available resources to service is available to us and consider whether they are sufficient enough to meet our needs. Especially with renewed respect to the amount of lead that we are allowed. In closing. We can never again allow democracy to be put imperil. As it was on January 6. I think the members of the select committee for your commitment. To determine what led to disaster. At the capitol on January 6. What actually took place that day. And what steps should be taken to prevent such an attack on our democracy from ever happening again. Also want to thank him an acknowledged. My Brothers and sisters in bloom. Fought alongside me on January 6 to protect our democracy. Each of fume is a hero and is my honor sir would you each and every day. I'd like to think the American people follow the support that they have provided. These past several months to me and my fellow officers. Lastly. Sort of rioters. Insurrection as terrorists of dead day. Democracy when on that night. Is still continues to exist today. Democracy is bigger than any one person. And anyone party. You all tried to disrupt democracy that day he lost failed. Thank you again for opportunity testified up and I would be happy to answer any questions it's may have. Thank you very much out thank all the witnesses for their testimony. The rules establish allowed Q opportunity. To tell your story it. There's no question about it you've done it in the all words we appreciate it.

