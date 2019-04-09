Transcript for Captain of sister ship in California boat fire defends crew reputation

Ian Higgins decided to speak to ten news after seeing media reports calling the conception safety practices into question. He's now standing up for his colleagues as the community tries to figure out what went so very wrong. Ian Higgins is still trying to come to terms with what happened during Monday's wee hours on the conception. Is almost leg. Having an arm ripped off. We're losing. Losing something that. So hard to me this system there'll. Higgins spoke to ten news from Santa Barbara where he's now with his colleagues at truth aquatic its. Higgins is captain of the company's ship named vision which is nearly identical to the conception. He sent us these photos from inside the vision showing the emergency escape hatch from the lower deck. Both of those vessels two new entry and exit. One is considered emergency exit. It is the small exit but it has more than enough room for me he didn't pass through and the one as standard entrance and exit generally. Higgins stood by the crew of the conception thing captain Jerry Boylan is a stickler for safety. He says a wooden boat fire can spread faster than any human can Adam. This final walking around that so seat cushions curtains in the east. What the different things. The Coast Guard inspected the conception in February and found no issues this vessel is required to be inspected annually. By the US as cars and he has been compliant while federal regulations. His department had not only fix for fighting system. I don't supportable where audiences and John Horne and news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.