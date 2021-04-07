Car crashes into Washington Monument barrier

More
A man has been arrested after allegedly crashing his SUV into the security barrier outside the Washington Monument, police said.
0:32 | 07/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Car crashes into Washington Monument barrier
A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:32","description":"A man has been arrested after allegedly crashing his SUV into the security barrier outside the Washington Monument, police said. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78661249","title":"Car crashes into Washington Monument barrier","url":"/US/video/car-crashes-washington-monument-barrier-78661249"}