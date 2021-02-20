Former CDC head: ‘Moving in the right direction’ on vaccine rollout

More
Former acting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Richard Besser discusses progress in getting vaccine doses to Americans, and the importance of more global vaccine distribution.
5:37 | 02/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former CDC head: ‘Moving in the right direction’ on vaccine rollout

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:37","description":"Former acting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Richard Besser discusses progress in getting vaccine doses to Americans, and the importance of more global vaccine distribution. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76008517","title":"Former CDC head: ‘Moving in the right direction’ on vaccine rollout","url":"/US/video/cdc-head-moving-direction-vaccine-rollout-76008517"}