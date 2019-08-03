Chelsea Manning taken into custody for refusing to testify before secret grand jury

In late January, Manning was subpoenaed to testify before a federal grand jury in a sealed case out of the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Virginia.
0:25 | 03/08/19

Do it now in Chelsea Manning is back behind bars a judge ordered her to jail this morning for refusing to testify before grand jury in Virginia. About an investigation into WikiLeaks the judge said she will remain locked up until she testifies or the grand jury finishes its work. Manning a former army intelligence analyst serve seven years in prison for leaking military secrets to Wiki leaks. Before President Obama commuted her 35 year sentence.

