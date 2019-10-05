Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Chelsea Manning released from jail
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:27","description":"The former U.S. Army intelligence analyst has been released from jail after a grand jury she refused to testify before expired, her attorneys said Thursday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62957248","title":"Chelsea Manning released from jail","url":"/US/video/chelsea-manning-released-jail-62957248"}