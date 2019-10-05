Chelsea Manning released from jail

More
The former U.S. Army intelligence analyst has been released from jail after a grand jury she refused to testify before expired, her attorneys said Thursday.
0:27 | 05/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chelsea Manning released from jail

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:27","description":"The former U.S. Army intelligence analyst has been released from jail after a grand jury she refused to testify before expired, her attorneys said Thursday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62957248","title":"Chelsea Manning released from jail","url":"/US/video/chelsea-manning-released-jail-62957248"}