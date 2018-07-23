Chick-Fil-A announces new meal kit service

More
The Atlanta based fast-food chain is entering the prepared foods market.
0:24 | 07/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chick-Fil-A announces new meal kit service

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56768527,"title":"Chick-Fil-A announces new meal kit service","duration":"0:24","description":"The Atlanta based fast-food chain is entering the prepared foods market. ","url":"/US/video/chick-fil-announces-meal-kit-service-56768527","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.