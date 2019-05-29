How children's natural survival instincts come into play in harrowing situations

More
Experts believe that the resiliency of children is a mix of nature and nurture.
0:50 | 05/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How children's natural survival instincts come into play in harrowing situations
Oh. And the.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"Experts believe that the resiliency of children is a mix of nature and nurture.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63358412","title":"How children's natural survival instincts come into play in harrowing situations","url":"/US/video/childrens-natural-survival-instincts-play-harrowing-situations-63358412"}