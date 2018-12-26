Christmas Eve fireworks damage homes in Phoenix neighborhood

More
Home surveillance footage shows the moment on Christmas Eve when rocket-like fireworks were allegedly set off by members of a Phoenix, Arizona neighborhood.
0:40 | 12/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Christmas Eve fireworks damage homes in Phoenix neighborhood
It. Okay. Yeah. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60027035,"title":"Christmas Eve fireworks damage homes in Phoenix neighborhood","duration":"0:40","description":"Home surveillance footage shows the moment on Christmas Eve when rocket-like fireworks were allegedly set off by members of a Phoenix, Arizona neighborhood.","url":"/US/video/christmas-eve-fireworks-damage-homes-phoenix-neighborhood-60027035","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.